World Cotton day 2022: History, significance, theme, Uses, Benefits

World Cotton day 2022: Cotton is grown in more than 75 countries across five continents and is traded worldwide. It is one of the most widely used plant products globally is cotton, specifically cotton fiber and cottonseed.

To highlight the importance of this global commodity in generating jobs and maintaining economic stability in less developed countries, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 7 as World Cotton Day in 2021. The international event will be celebrated in 2022 for the third time.

World Cotton Day: History

The first World Cotton Day was proposed by the World Trade Organization on October 7, 2019, by the Cotton Four, four sub-Saharan African cotton producers Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mali, collectively known as the Cotton Four (WTO). The Cotton-4 countries’ initiative to organize World Cotton Day was welcomed by the WTO on October 7, 2019. Together with the secretariats of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the International Cotton Advisory Committee, and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the WTO Secretariat organized the event (UNCTAD).

World Cotton Day 2022 theme

As per the posters released by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN, the World Cotton Day theme 2022 is ‘Weaving a better future for Cotton’. The theme of World Cotton Day looks at the sustainable farming of cotton to help in improving the lives of the cotton workers, such as smallholders, laborers as well as their families.

To imbibe Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat', let us support our farmers and our Cotton Textiles Industry by promoting use of cotton.#WorldCottonDay pic.twitter.com/yEcW0WpTEn — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) October 7, 2022

World Cotton Day 2022: What is the significance?

World Cotton Day is celebrated all over the world to spread knowledge and give assistance to cotton farmers, researchers, processors, and other stakeholders about cotton production and marketing. The event on World Cotton Day 2022 provides an impetus for the economic development of farmers and developing nations.

Interesting facts about cotton

Cotton comes from the natural fibers of cotton plants, which are native to tropical and subtropical regions.

The word cotton is derived from the Arabic word ‘quton’. However, the earliest production of the commodity was in India, which still remains the number one producer in the world.

Being renewable and biodegradable, cotton is the most environmentally friendly raw material for the textile industry as compared to its synthetic alternatives.

Cotton plants have a large growing period which can extend up to 200 days. Growing cotton starts between December and March. These plants require a relatively high temperature over a long growing season.

Unlike popular belief, cotton is not a thirsty crop as it is a xerophyte, which can grow in dry, arid environments.

Only 3 percent of the world’s land is used for growing cotton. Yet, it meets 27 percent of the world’s textile demands.

Uses and benefits of cotton

Apart from the soft fabric, oil is also produced from cottonseed. This oil can be used for cooking, making soap, and cosmetics. Farmers also use cottonseed meals and cake as fertilizer and animal feed.

Apart from apparel, cotton can be used for making homeware and industrial products. It is used in fishnets, tents, coffee filters, bookbinding, and archival paper.

Short fibers called linters are found on the cottonseed after ginning. These are used to make bandages, bank notes, swabs, cotton buds, and x-rays.

Cotton is natural and soft and comfy for a wearer.

Made of natural fibers it is skin-friendly as it has ventilative properties unlike human-made fabrics such as polyester or nylon.

Cotton fabric is more durable and robust than silk. However, wool outruns the durability of cotton by miles.