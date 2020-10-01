“Humans see what they want to see!” Every individual is different. We all look at the world from various perspectives. And every perspective and understanding of things is different from the other. Traveling is one such experience that is understood vividly.

For some, traveling is a journey to self-discovery, while for others to travel is to explore the new – culture, environment, culinary, people, cities, etc. And then there are some, who just travel to fulfill their bucket list of the ‘places to travel and experience’ or their social media feeds.

Somehow, it doesn’t matter what kind of traveler are you as long as you are enjoying your journey and the destination. Travelling is to rejuvenate, destress, reinvent, reunite with oneself. Every time you travel you always feel a little difference in yourself when you return home.

So let’s find out what travel category you fall into.

The Photographers/Social Media Enthusiasts: They forget to look up and enjoy the scenery in their real state. But look it through the screens of their cameras and smartphones. They travel to fulfill their passion for photography and to create a travel portfolio. Sometimes it looks like, whatever they do, they do it for social media. Social media enthusiasts travel for social acceptance and attention. They find personal satisfaction in social acceptance. Wonder if they enjoy traveling or not!

The tech-savvy Travelers: They go to places to use their latest tech- gear/camera. They don’t care about the destination as everything looks amazon on their screens. Their eyes are glued to their gadgets. As they spend the rest of their day editing and viewing their work of art again and again, and editing it over and over.

The collector of the moments: He/she is a sophisticated hunter of everything exceptional and exotic. They do it, to pin the experiences in their memory-log book. They do their research much in advance of the place that has remained unexplored. The collector of experiences and moments then bring their memories back up poetically. In every delightful conversation, they express like, “you can only feel it, it’s so hard to express that feeling”.

The fashion enthusiasts: They own the best pair of shoes, pretty dresses, cool shirts, and branded bags. It’s all about their wardrobe, hairstyles, accessories, and makeup. Know exactly how to pose. And look picture perfect. They go to all the famous and touristy spots to shows their fashion sense behind the screens of the camera.

The thrill-seekers and adventure travelers: They are mostly physically fit and very active. They prefer traveling alone or with like-minded people. Like to hike, do adventure sports, live in tents, visit unexplored and natural places. They don’t look forward to luxurious stays, they are flexible for any kind of situation and always prepared for unseen events. The thrill-seekers travel for their body, mind, and soul satisfaction.

The travel-dreamers: people who often travel in their minds. Even make plans, but their plans fail for one or other reasons. Always push forward their plans for traveling further but never travel. Or blame their life situations. They go through their past travel pictures and sometimes post them again on social media tagging it as “ a throwback to the good old day.” Their favorite places always remain in their bucket lists.

The party-goers and the chill ones: The party-goer knows where the best party is at. Know the names of all the best bars and clubs. They usually travel in a group and wait for the evening. Then, party, chill, have fun all night and sleep during the day time. Their favorite destinations are usually Amsterdam, Goa, Ibiza, Las Vegas, etc.

The love birds: They always want to be together. They mostly seek romantic places, restaurants, and luxury hotels. They can be a mix of everything, depending on their mutual interests and tastes.

The soul-searcher: Seems a little dull to the world, but he/she knows the depth of the beauty and serenity around the world. Usually, present and enjoy every minute and moment. They cheerfully make the most of everything, they understand the value of now. Usually, find like-minded companions on their journey. And they are the best communicators. Filled with a lot of strength, enthusiasm, calm, and stamina. Pack books in their bags. Prefer traveling alone.

The pilgrim or religious traveler: They are usually a strong believer of religion. Maybe spirituality. They follow the trails of the saints. Like to visit temples, mosques, churches, monasteries.