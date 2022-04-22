The theme of earth day 2022 is “Invest in our planet”. The Year 2022 marks the 52nd anniversary of the Earth Day celebration. It is that day of the year when we are supposed to pay attention to our environment and spread awareness amongst the community regarding various threats to our atmosphere. This is the day on which we are supposed to focus on the factors affecting the environment from air pollution to climate change.

The motive and inspiration behind the celebration of the earth day arose from the idea of the celebration of Arbor Day, which is a secular day of observance on which the whole community is motivated to plant trees. Arbor Day was first organized by Nebraska native Julius Sterling Morton in 1872. Inspired by this day Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day in 1970 so as to highlight this issue as a national agenda.

The reason behind choosing April 22 (date) as a day of a worldwide celebration of Earth Day was to expect maximum students to gather on the university campuses as this date fell in between the spring break and final exams colleges.

During the first Earth Day celebrations in the New York City approximately 1 million people participated. Earth day 1970 attained great success since they received huge support from democrats to that of political leaders and the journey of mobilizing people became well ordered.

By 1990, Earth Day became an important part of everybody’s life, across 141 countries, and making more than 200 million people a part of its national agenda, it went successfully global.

Earth day, not only inspired the community about the massive effects of climate change on our environment, whereas, but it also amplified the efforts of reprocessing throughout the world and cleared the way for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janerio.

For an immense contribution in the realm of environmental concerns in the year, 1995 Senator Nelson was awarded the Presidential medal of freedom by then-President Bill Clinton, which is the highest honor received by a civilian in the US.