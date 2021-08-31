Rise in seasonal monsoon birds’ number in Bhitarkanika National Park

The number of seasonal monsoon birds who thronged at mangrove forest belts in Bhitarkanika national park for their annual nesting has registered an impressive 11% growth this year, thus re-establishing Bhitarkanika as one of the prominent heronries of the state.

According to census findings, 1,08,639 including 62,983 chicks of eleven species were sighted at the park. The forest officials had sighted 97,866 birds in the 2020 rainy season- thus recording a rise of 11% in birds’ numbers, said the forest officials.

The pertinent feature of this year’s census findings was that the monsoon birds found a new nesting site at mangrove forest near Mathadia, Laxmiprasaddia of Durgaprasad forest block near the Bhitarkanika Park in this nesting season.

Lack of human interference, ideal climatic conditions, cool breeze and the river system always attracted the monsoon birds towards Bhitarkanika. Abundant fish in the river and creeks and distance from human habitation has made it a suitable congenial breeding place for thousands of birds, the officials added.