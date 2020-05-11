Although abrupt, Work-From-Home has presented a shift in the working paradigm for many businesses, many tech giants see this as a new cultural trend, ready to carry it forward even after lockdown ends.

But for those sitting at home – admittedly for longer durations than before – a new observation has taken precedence. Our clockwork routine has found its roots within these four walls, giving a new face to old practices, whims and moments. And people have realized that their homes aren’t fully equipped to continue this change in lifestyle.

Lokendra Ranawat, CEO of WoodenStreet gives us an overview of what’s missing and how to overcome it:

Where’s the study?

The rush of an imminent lockdown resulted in employees resorting to personal computers. On a similar front, kids had to retreat with the only option of online classes through video conferencing applications. But what about the desks left behind? The heavily-scribbled notepads and stationery, or the ergonomic chairs? Can simply having a conference app create the same attentiveness of a classroom? The need for a structural place to carry out office work and studies will arise, a need that people will want to take care of. Rather than relocating to dining tables (the ad-hoc workplace) or beds (which only trigger backaches) the answer is to create a dedicated study.

Foremost in this requirement is a study table with drawers and shelves to keep laptops, desktops and books at the centre of our focus. Drawers and shelves allow one to organize books, notes and stationery with easy-access. A pin-board can help in organizing thoughts, tasks and small notes creatively. An ergonomic chair completes the setup, thereby creating an attentive environment away from disturbances.

Outdoors – from a distance

When pushed within homes, the touch with the outside world was lost, or so people thought. Within a few days, however, the suspended structures looking out from apartments – mostly utilized to dry clothes – were being used as a place to exercise, have fun with family, socialize from a distance. People had rediscovered balconies.

Balconies present a favourable avenue for people to continue what they always enjoyed, without breaking social distancing. For this very reason, people will want to facelift their balconies for greater comfort, tranquillity and the essence of outdoors. Grass carpets, along with potted plants, can be a great way to introduce a touch of nature. Paired with rattan, wicker or wooden chairs, this spot can become the perfect place to exercise, enjoy family time, snacks, tea or even chit-chat with others from a safe distance.

Living the entertainment

Ever since personalized entertainment – in the form of Netflix, Amazon Prime and various streaming services – has hit the market, cinemas haven’t seen the same activity they once used to. People have had access to more shows and flicks, all tailored to their taste in genre. With the pandemic settling in, social distancing has disrupted the crowds of movie-goers.

But this means that our living rooms have to compensate for our binge-watching habits. While internet and a TV set bring every form of visual entertainment to our fingertips, this new way of living with personalized entertainment requires personalized comfort and structure too. People can opt to house their TVs within TV units with mounted speakers. Plush sectional sofas, along with extra seats of lounge chairs, bean bags or pouffes can spread comfort to every member of the family, creating the perfect, cosy and personalized home theatre.

Corners for new habits

During this course of lockdown, everyone has picked up a lot of new habits – such as reading. Some have taken a new liking to retreating into a corner and enjoying “me-time”. But shuffling throughout the home does not necessarily give that peace much longed for. A personal corner is needed, not only to enjoy books, but also for some private time alone with your thoughts.

This is the perfect opportunity to build yourself a separate “personalized” corner, equipped with objects that lend comfort and serenity to your time. An empty corner can be repurposed for your personal comfort. Mounting shelves, or perhaps purchasing a bookshelf, can give a new home to the books you already have -and the ones you will be collecting to continue this new habit. Get a plush lounge chair and an ottoman to let you sink in with your thoughts, and relax under a warm lamp with your favourite read.