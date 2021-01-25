Run your eyes as far as you can and you will see heaps of garbage hither and thither. Whereas, dogs and cow dungs are covering the rest. The National Capital of India has turned into a garbage land. Due to the non-payment of salaries and pensions, MCD sanitation workers stay on strike.

The strike has been called under the aegis of the Confederation of MCD Employees Union — an umbrella body of civic employees unions.

Localities in North Delhi such as Karol Bagh, Rohini, Delhi Gate, Kanhaiya Nagar are sadly covered with piles of garbage that there is no place to even walk.

In the wake of the Pandemic, where sanitation and cleanliness are an utmost priority, there might be a proliferation of other illnesses. Moreover, the pandemic crisis has affected both the Delhi government and MCDs, both have suffered in terms of internal revenue collection.

A maintenance worker for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation who heads the union representing 4th class employees of municipalities such as safai karamcharis said, “For the past 6-7 days, safai karamcharis are not working as part of the strike. For 4-5 months, they have not been paid, bonuses are pending for 2 years, there are karamcharis who have not yet been made permanent despite working with the MCD for 15-20 years. Unless they pay our salaries and figure out a permanent solution to this, this strike shall continue.”

Few crowded areas such as Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh markets, the filth has brought business to a standstill as there are heaps of garbage in front of their shops. The smell from it is making it worse for the owners of the shops to operate.

No one in power is taking responsibility and the blame game between the APP government and MCD continues in court and outside. This is not something new — MCD employees have approached the court over non-payment of salaries in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

AP Khan, convenor, Confederation of MCD Employees Union said, “Employees have been working without salary for four or five months and now they are unable to take care of their families. We have raised the issue with the authorities several times but to no avail. We are compelled to go on strike until our demands are met. We want all our pending salaries and pensions to be cleared and a permanent solution to this problem.”