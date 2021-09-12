iPhone 13 launching on 14 September; a pre-release dekko

What can you expect from iPhone 13?

Apple will soon launch its most anticipated phone iPhone 13. Let’s see what is in their kitty?

Whenever US-based tech giant Apple comes up with a new launch, it creates a buzz around the world. The same happened this year too, when Apple revealed the launch date of its latest Smartphone~ iPhone 13. The announcement kept people busy guessing about its features~ what Apple will add or remove as also its price. A few experts opined that this time Apple will add a charger in the box, while a few felt the phone will have a diagonal camera and others said it would lower the price. As the tech giant globally launches its devices on 14 September, let’s check, through the leaks and reports, what Apple has in its kitty for India?

Expected features of iPhone 13

Like last year, this year too, Apple will host the launch event digitally due to the ongoing pandemic. iPhone 13 is scheduled to launch on 14 September at 10.30 p.m. (IST) and will be streamed online. This year, as per the reports, the Cupertino-based company is expected to launch four devices in iPhone 13 series~ iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. It could also introduce the Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods model.

There are many guesses about the features. If reports are to be believed the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 may arrive in six colours ~ black, blue, purple, pink, white and Product RED. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are expected to have four colours ~ black, silver, gold and bronze. In terms of storage, iPhone 13 mini will come in 64GB and 128GB, while iPhone 13 will have 128GB or 256GB. The Pro is supposed to have storage of 128GB or 256GB while the Max will come in 256GB and 512GB variants.

As per the leaks, the company is expected to keep the same design of the iPhone 12. The only change it may make is to cut the size of the notch. Many experts claim that the Smartphone may also sport a 120Hz LTPO display and add a fingerprint scanner. In terms of camera, Apple is expected to carry the same specification that it had in iPhone 12. The only change it may introduce is a different camera module, which can be placed diagonally.

Changes people expected

Last year, when Apple removed the charger from its box, citing environmental reasons, the company was trolled for the decision. Therefore, this time people expect Apple to surprise its users and fans, adding a charger back in the box. One more thing, which Apple should consider seriously now, is to introduce fast charging, as most of its competitors already have. And, of course, the price. Apple may not change the price. But will it carry the same tag it had for iPhone 12?