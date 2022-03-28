India’s Premier Business Coach Saurabh Kaushik at Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai sees a rise in visitors from all over the world despite all odds, amounting to 20 million visitors by the final week. The event has been happening from 1st October 2021, coming to an end on 31st March 2022.

India at Expo 2020 Dubai also crosses a milestone of over 1.15 million visitors, representing India on a global platform. With the Expo coming to an end in the upcoming week, we look at some of the most phenomenal appearances that India got to see at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Media and Entertainment fortnight hosted by India Pavilion happening between 18-30 March, saw some of the most admired faces from the Indian Entertainment industry. The inaugural day was graced by a performance by Kailash Kher, which also happened to be on the day of Holi.

Further, we got to see some of the most influential entrepreneurs who are reinventing the space of the Media, Entertainment and Startup in India.

In conversation about the transformation India underwent with the rise of digital platforms, especially with the pandemic playing a major role, Mr. Umang Bedi – Co Founder at VerSe Innovation Dailyhunt | Josh, Mr. Saurabh Kaushik – Business Coach | Founder of Peopleist India, and Mr. Saravana Prasad – Founder of Innovation Film Academy and Film City, Bengaluru among other esteemed panelists talked about the existing gaps in the sector with localized content becoming more evident as the industry progresses, and how combining them with cutting-edge technology can open up countless opportunities for the future.

To add to this spectacular event, superstars from Bollywood R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut headlined the event, along with eminent actors and directors from across the Indian Film Industry including Tovino Thomas, S S Rajamouli, Shekhar Kapur and many more were a part of the grand event.

On the opportunity front we saw the media and entertainment sector recorded a total funding of at $561.27 Mn in 2019, however a fall of 23%if we compare in the previous year. This could be a temporary fall as we faced covid19 and lockdown which has impacted the entire startup ecosystem. Further the specialists had mentioned that the online gaming industry in India is expected to generate a revenue of INR 11,900 Cr by the financial year 2023, growing at 22% CAGR, according to a report by consulting major KPMG and the Indian Federation of Sports Gaming. The addressable base is also increasing and is expected to touch nearly 600 Mn users in India by the end of this year. As a result, the Indian media and entertainment startup sector is also booming.

With the event being a huge success despite the odds faced during these two years of the pandemic, Dubai managed to bring to the world an admirable show that will undoubtedly stay in people’s memories as one of the greatest shows to be held yet.