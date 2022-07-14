India’s Ancient Water Conservations Techniques

Water is a prerequisite for the existence of life. But according to the latest data from WHO and UNICEF — on access to clean water, adequate sanitation, and hygiene — one-fourth of the world population, i.e. of about 1.5 billion people have no access to safe drinking water, and half of the world’s population lacks sanitation facilities.

Around 80 countries in the world are suffering due to serious water shortages and other related issues. UNICEF India reports that more than 60,000 villages do not have access to clean drinking water only. And according to the world report data, 45 million world population gets affected annually due to poor water quality.

The water crisis has become a major concern for everyone around the world. And water conservation seems to be one of the significant solutions. Moreover, stopping water wastage, water waste management, recycling of water, looking into the various measures to harvest water, and spreading awareness—can be the few little steps to reduce water wastage and save water.

India has a track record of water conservation from ancient times, for example, during Indus Vally Civilisation, almost 5,000 years ago, India had one of the most sophisticated urban water supply and sewage systems in the works. Another example of this is the well-planned city of Dolavira on the Khafir Belt, in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, which has one of the oldest water harvesting systems. Even though having many latest and most advanced methods of water conservation Indians still can follow the old methods of water conservation.

How technology is helping in water conservation

The water sector involves the construction of various types of structural units, especially in the areas of source creation, transportation, and distribution. Building the structures like lakes, ponds, distribution channels, check dams, etc requires technology. Any project, whether it is large or small, should adhere to certain conditions if it is to ensure sustainable and equitable water use, therefore, India with the help of advanced technology had created a water management grid across the country, especially in the dry parts of the country, where water sources are mostly dry.

Integrated Watershed Management

Operation of watershed management is Ideal where the rainfall pattern is short and uneven, and there is no support for major and minor irrigation systems to enhance agricultural production. The principle of watershed management is the proper management of all the precipitation by way of collection, storage, and efficient civilization of runoff water, and use of groundwater. The re-harvest action of runoff water in the area of watershed management is achieved by managing 25% of total rainfall and 25% of the rainwater to generate crop growing area, through four re-harvesting mechanisms such as tanks, farm ponds, contour bunds, and structures such as gully, plugs, etc.

The Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India is implementing centrally sponsored programmes of Integrated Wasteland Development Programme (IWDP), Drought Prone Areas Programme (DPAP), and Desert Development Programme (DDP) for the development of waste/degraded lands through watershed management approach. The three programmes were implemented based on separate norms, funding patterns, and technical components based on their respective objectives.

Rain Water Harvesting:



Rainwater harvesting is a method of utilising rainwater for domestic and agricultural use and it is already widely used throughout India. This has become a very popular method of conservation and essentially means collecting rainwater, on the roof of a building and storing it underground for later use. Rainwater harvesting and artificial recharging of ground water is becoming critical issues. It is essential to stop the reduction of groundwater levels.

Two main methods used for rainwater harvesting are:

1. Use of roof and terrace from where water passes down into a covered tank where it can be stored for use after the monsoon.

2. Collect the rooftop rainwater so that it percolates into the ground to recharge wells instead of flowing over the ground into rivers.

Different traditional and modern rainwater harvesting techniques at different places in India:

Kunda in Rajasthan

Traditionally Kund is a rainwater harvesting system found in the barren regions like the Bikaner and Jaisalmer districts of Rajasthan. Kund is a huge saucer-shaped structure built of Concrete. Kund is cleaned every year before the onset of rains.

The State Government has also made rainwater harvesting mandatory for all public establishments and all properties in plots covering more than 500 sq m in urban areas. If the completion certificate for RWH is not submitted to PHED, the water supply connection can be terminated.

Tanakas in Gujrat

Tanka is a rainwater harvesting system developed several centuries ago. Rainwater falling from the sloping roofs of houses is conveyed through a pipe into an underground tank called a tank built in the main house or courtyard. It is the most reliable source of drinking water in the desert in summer. Whereas Under the Gujarat Development Control Regulations, for buildings with areas between 500 and 1500 sq. meters, the owner or developer shall have to undertake Rainwater Harvesting as per the Authority Specifications. For buildings with areas between 1500 to 4000 sq meters, the owner/developer has to provide percolation wells with a rainwater harvesting system at one percolating well for every 4000 sq. meters or part thereof of the building unit. The state Roads and Buildings Department has made rainwater harvesting mandatory for all government buildings.

Temple ponds in South India

At Thiruvannamalai opposite the big temple, a temple pond that was lost by complete silting and encroachment was reclaimed and excavated and again the pond was brought to life by public cooperation. Hence surface runoff in that area is fully prevented. Temple pond is a very common method of rainwater harvesting in Chennai also. The government is also taking initiative by making rainwater harvesting mandatory for all the buildings, both public and private, in the state. It made it mandatory for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, all MCs, Municipalities, etc to sanction building plans only after the implementation of RWH. Water and sewer connections would not be given to new buildings without RWH. RWH has been made mandatory in three-storied buildings irrespective of the size of the rooftop area. For more info, visit Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Johads

A Johad, also called a pokhar or a percolation pond is a community-owned traditional harvested rainwater storage wetland principally used for the effective harness. Since early times, Johads (earthen funds or round ponds or check dams) existed in every village. They served as rainfall storage tanks and we’re also used for minor irrigation. They also facilitate the soil conservation and improvement of moisture in the soil. Johads can be seen in Maharashtra, AP Karnataka, etc.

Government Initiatives to Water Conservation:

BANGALORE

Every owner or occupier of a building with a site area of 2400 sq. feet or above or any owner who proposes to construct a building with a site area of more than 1200 sq. feet shall provide rainwater harvesting structures in such a manner as provided in the regulations. For more information, visit Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

MUMBAI

The State Government has made rainwater harvesting mandatory for all buildings that are being constructed on plots that are more than 1,000 sq m in size. For more information, visit the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

HYDERABAD (ANDHRA PRADESH)

Rainwater harvesting has been made mandatory in all new buildings with an area of 300 sq m or more irrespective of the roof area. It has been made mandatory to provide RWH in all Group Housing and Commercial Complexes. For more information, visit Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

KERALA

The government of Kerala included rainwater harvesting structures in new constructions. Exemption from this is granted for cases where water logging is common or in areas with impermeable subsoil conditions to considerable depths.

CHANDIGARH

Chandigarh has made it mandatory for all new buildings to implement Rainwater harvesting irrespective of the size of the plot or roof.

HIMACHAL PRADESH

Installation of a rainwater harvesting system has been made mandatory for all buildings to be constructed in urban areas of the state and no building plan without a rainwater harvesting system can be approved. Construction of a rainwater harvesting system has also been made mandatory for all schools, and govt. buildings and rest houses, upcoming industries& bus stands.