Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 14

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Today, your health is expected to be healthy. Due to your good health, you can plan to play with your friends today. A colleague of your office can steal one of your valuable items today. Hence, you need to remain careful and keep your items in check. You will have limited patience today-but take care as harsh or imbalanced words might upset people around you. Exciting day as you receive a call from your beloved. Today, you can surprise your spouse by spending your time with them, leaving all your work. You and your spouse might get wonderful news today. Peace of mind is important; you might visit a park, riverfront, or a temple to enjoy it.

Taurus

Work pressure might bring some stress and tension today. Today, seek the blessings of your elders before going out of the house, as it will benefit you. Good day to communicate with people whom you rarely meet. Eyes never lie, and your partner’s eyes will tell you something really special today. Amidst your busy life, you will get enough time for yourself today and be able to do your favorite things. Today, the innocent acts of your spouse will make your day fabulous! In case your words are not heard, then do not lose your temper. Try and understand both the situation and your advice, and react accordingly.

Gemini

You are likely to enjoy the success of other people by praising them. Financial hassles will be eased out with the help of your friends. Be generous in your approach and spend good loving moments with your family members. Love is in the air for you. Just look around, everything is pink. You can watch any web series on your mobile in your free time today. Love-making is at its best when you can feel the emotional bond with your life partner. You want to do a lot many things, yet you may be postponing everything important today. Take some action before the day is over, or you might feel you have wasted the entire day.

Cancer

The health of the spouse needs proper care and attention. Investment is recommended but seeks proper advice. You will find friends supportive-but be careful of what you say. Don’t act like a slave in a love affair. Natives of this zodiac sign will get plenty of time for themselves today. You can use this time to fulfill your desires, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. You or your spouse might get hurt in bed today, so be gentle with each other. You may feel that your family does not understand you. Hence, you can distance yourself from them today and talk less.

Leo

An expectant mother should take special care while walking on the floor. Economically, today is going to be a mixed day. You can acquire monetary profits today, provided you work really hard. Guests crowd your house for a pleasant and wonderful evening. Your smile is the best antidote for your beloved’s unhappiness. You can read a book in your free time. However, you may constantly feel disturbed by the members of your family. The day is exclusive to your regular married life, you will experience something really unusual today. We seldom spend enough time with our family these days. But, it is a great chance for you to live happy moments with your near and dear ones.

Virgo

A beneficial day and you may be able to find relief from a prolonged illness. Your money comes to your work only when you stop yourself from spending extravagantly, today you can understand this thing well. Make sure you have the approval of everyone before you make changes to your home environment. You must convey your message to your sweetheart as it may be very late tomorrow. While fulfilling the needs of the family, you often forget to give yourself a break. But today, you will be able to take out some time for yourself and look for a new hobby. In regular married life, this day will act as a delicious dessert. Cooking something special with your love might spice up your relationship too.

Libra

Relax for a while in the evening. Do not invest in joint ventures and dubious financial schemes. Visit a relative who has not been keeping too well. Lovers will excessively be considerate of family feelings. If you are able to find time for yourself, even after a busy routine, then you should learn to utilize it properly. Doing this can help you improve your future. Your spouse will push the rewind button of those early-stage love and romance today. Today, you will treat and pamper your children to your heart’s extent, due to which they will remain by your side for the whole day.

Scorpio

Be attentive as someone could try to make you a scapegoat. Stress and tensions are likely to increase. Your money comes to your work only when you stop yourself from spending extravagantly, today you can understand this thing well. An evening with friends will be good for pleasure as well as some holiday planning. Check the past few statuses of your love partner’s social media, you will get a beautiful surprise. Your communication techniques and working skills will be impressive. Today, your partner might take you into the realm of a different world of love and sensations. You can bring your parents’ favourite dish from the outside without telling them, which will surprise them as well as positively impact the atmosphere of the house.

Sagittarius

Health-related problems might bring discomfort. Explore new investment opportunities that come your way today- but commit yourself only after you have studied the viability of these projects. A family get-together will see you occupy the center stage. Your love relationship is turning magical; just feel it. Not giving time to important tasks and passing your time over useless things can prove fatal for you today. You will do something really exciting with your spouse today. Some natives of this zodiac sign can think of going to the gym today.

Capricorn

Fitness and weight loss programs will help you get into better shape. At the beginning of the day, you may suffer from any financial loss, which can spoil the whole day. Be generous in your approach and spend good loving moments with your family members. A marriage proposal as your love life may turn into life long bond. While fulfilling the needs of the family, you often forget to give yourself a break. But today, you will be able to take out some time for yourself and look for a new hobby. Your spouse will do something really special for you today. Hone your photography skills. You are going to cherish some of the moments you click today.

Aquarius

An argument with a quarrelsome person may spoil your mood. Be wise and if possible avoid it, as feuds and fusses will never help you. Those who had invested their money on the advice of an unknown person are very likely to gain benefits today. A very good day to harmonise your relations with your wife. In a family, both people involved should be totally committed to their love and trust in their relationship. Ready to take responsibility and communicate constructively. Once you are met with the love of your life, nothing else is required. You will realize this truth today. During the night today, you would like to get away from your home and take a walk on the terrace or in a park. Your spouse is all in the mood to surprise you with the ecstasy of love; help him/her. Today, there can be talks about your marriage at home, which you won’t like.

Pisces

Your frank and fearless views could hurt the vanity of your friend. According to the household requirement, you can go out with your spouse to buy some valuable items, which can make your financial situation a bit tight. Friends and spouses bring comfort and happiness to you otherwise a dull and slow day. Be careful your romantic partner may flatter you- don’t leave me alone in this lonely world. Dedicate your time and energy to helping others- but don’t get involved in matters that don’t concern you at all. Marriage had never been so wonderful before today. Today, you will be lost in your own world, and this behaviour of yours can upset your family.