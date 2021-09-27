Google Doodle celebrates Google’s 23rd birthday

Google celebrates twenty three years of its Journey since its official inception on September 27, 1998. Today Google Doodle features an animated cake with “23” written on top of it, with a birthday candle replacing the “L” in “Google.” The company is Co-founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page. Google is today the most widely-used search engine globally and the second most valuable brand. Its current CEO is Sundar Pichai, who succeeded Page on October 24, 2015.

We have seen the transition. From hovering through various search pages online or walking to the nearby library to get a few facts and set of information to just typing our query on Google search engine and getting thousands of results of our query. That’s how easy life has become since Google has come into our lives.

Here are a few facts about Google that are good to know: