Google Doodle celebrates Google’s 23rd birthday

Google celebrates twenty three years of its Journey since its official inception on September 27, 1998. Today Google Doodle features an animated cake with “23” written on top of it, with a birthday candle replacing the “L” in “Google.” The company is Co-founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page. Google is today the most widely-used search engine globally and the second most valuable brand. Its current CEO is Sundar Pichai, who succeeded Page on October 24, 2015.
We have seen the transition. From hovering through various search pages online or walking to the nearby library to get a few facts and set of information to just typing our query on Google search engine and getting thousands of results of our query. That’s how easy life has become since Google has come into our lives.
Here are a few facts about Google that are good to know:
- Google has the largest index of websites in the world.
- The first name of Google was Backrub.
- The first tweet from Google was: “I’m feeling lucky” in binary code.
- Google wanted in 1997 to sell their search engine system to Yahoo for $ 2 million.
- Google is derived from the word Googol.
- Almost 33% of all searches on Google come from smartphones.
- Google offers its services around the world therefore, it offers its search engine in various languages. Google translate is also available in all these 80 languages.
- The Google homepage was aligned on the right side of the page instead of centered until March 2001.
- Google Street View has about 28 million miles of photographed roads.