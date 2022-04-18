Festival of Indian classical music and dance in Delhi

The ‘Ustad Karamatullah Khan Memorial Music Society ‘since the very beginning, almost 40 years back, has remained one of the most influential music festivals among Indian artists and judges of Indian music and culture. In an attempt to expand its influence, the society this year is hosting a two-day Indian Classical Music and Dance Festival scheduled for 23rd-24th April 2022 to preserve and nurture the Indian classical music community.

Following are the scheduled performances of the music festival:



Day 1



Ustad Wasim Ahmed Khan- Vocal – Waseem Ahmed Khan’s descent is the most sought after. Being a direct descendent of the personalities which created this unique and rich repertire, Khan is a proponent of Agra Gharana. Dhrupad gayaki (vocalisation) has a lot of influence on Agra style.



Forty Fingers of Farukhabad Tabla quartet by Ust. Sabir Khan and Sons – Following a long ancestral tradition of 900 yrs, Ustad Sabir Khan groomed his three sons since their childhood into the art of Indian classical music. Alongwith his sons, Ustad has pioneered various attractive and innovative musical compositions in set rhythmic time cycles with right accompaniment on Sarangi/ Harmonium. Generations of disciplined training and practice has given birth to this remarkable amalgamation of four imaginations into the forty fingers of Farukhabad.



Day 2



Samraggi Ghosh -Kathak – Having groomed herself as a Kathak and a Kathakali dancer, Samraggi Gosh has given numerous International performances, some of which have been in places like London, Germany, and Australia. She has performed in all major conferences in India also.



(Sitar-Violin Jugalbandi) Pandit Partha Bose – Sitar – Respected among the classical Indian music community, Partha Bose is one of the most famous sitar maestroes. He began playing sitar at the age of 6 and went through an intensive training in the truest traditions of Guru Shishya Parampara under the tutelage of Pandit Monoj Shankar of the Maihar Gharana.



Pandit Santosh Nahar (Violin) – Coming from a family of traditional Musicians, the Mishra Gharana of Bhagalpur, Dr. Santosh Kumar Nahar got his vocal training from his uncles as well as his brothers. His Guru was his father Prof. Prahlad Prasad Mishra a vocalist himself and Director of the Institute of Music in Patna. He learnt violin from Shri T. M. Patnaik.