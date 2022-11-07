Event: 9th Season of India Kids Fashion Week to commence from Nov 12

India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) will be organized in New Delhi on November 12 and 13 at The Lalit. The event aims to provide the much-needed opportunity for designers to showcase their creativity while kids can get their feet in the fashion industry through a global platform.

The fashion week would involve some iconic kids’ wear brands from India and Dubai. The event will be organized by Craftworld Events while Club Mahindra will be the family destination partner and Ryan Group as an education partner.

Speaking about the event, Manoj Mahla, director, of IKFW said, “Kids’ fashion is a huge industry, and the luxury market for kids is growing the fastest. India is one of the largest contributors to the apparel-retail sector globally and it is becoming a hub for kids’ apparel and fashion retailers as well. Over 375 million individuals are below the age of 15 years in the country. This represents a huge consumer base for the kid’s Fashion market. IKFW is now the world’s biggest fashion week, being planned in 9 cities in India and Dubai. We always aim to make this platform a world-class runway show in the Kid’s fashion and luxury market.”

IKFW is held once a year and every year as an exchange portal between industry professionals in kids’ apparel, footwear, gadgets, accessories, and new collections from around the world. For IKFW kids models, it is an opportunity to walk the ramp for big brands and designers and showcase their talent as models.

Various brands from across India are going to be a part of this show like; The Little Celebs, Ahhaaaa, Devy Kids, Little Ginny by Niharika, Kulreeti by Neha, Label by RS, La dee da by Neha, and many more.