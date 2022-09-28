66th edition of ‘Shri Ram’ comes around to enhance flavor of festivities

It is the time of the year when New Delhi’s cultural staple – Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s ‘Shri Ram’ comes around to enhance the flavor of festivities. Showcasing magnificence in every aspect of the production, the dance-drama is scheduled to wow its audiences from Navratras to Dhanteras.

‘Shri Ram’ is an Iconic Production ever produced in India’s Cultural History chronicles events from Lord Ram’s birth to Rajya Abhishek in a 2.30 hours capsule embellished with original soundtracks, choreography, elaborate costumes and make-belief set up.

This Magnum Opus has enjoyed the patronage of almost all the Indian

Presidents and Prime ministers. Created and designed in the distinctive dance-drama style, Kendra’s iconic production has become a landmark event in Delhi on the occasion of Dussehra.

It has travelled around the nation and to several overseas countries to present its grandeur and artistic finesse all intertwined with an evergreen story. The show has surpassed viewership of accomplished international shows with a whooping number of over 7 lakh spectators since inception in 1957 years having spawned new generations.

Established and conceptualized by Padamshri Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh, the intent of ‘Shri Ram’ is not merely to carry on a legacy that Shobha ji’s mother created but is to ease the percolation of a heritage that is unique to India and extensively rich in moral values that are pertinent even today. The idea is to strengthen the core of the nation that is primarily composed of the young generation.

The setting and age from Satyug to Kalyug have changed considerably, but the challenges and struggles still exist; their circumstances however different, their essence and nature are still the same – disturbing one’s soul. Thus, in order to resonate with the minds of one and all, ‘Shri Ram’ employs simple dialects, language and scenarios.

Through the caricature of various characters the show emphasizes on human values, brotherhood, unconditional love and respect for elders which are evergreen emotions to drop their relevance ever.

Donned with dance styles ranging from Bharatanatyam and Kalariyapattu to Mayurbhanj Chau and folk dances of North India, with rhythmic music based on Hindustani classical ragas, ‘Shri Ram’ has evolved over the past six decades and with every year there is something new to it without changing the very essence and the reverence that the show commands.

When: From September 26th to October 22nd, 2022- at 6.30pm everyday.

Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra at the Kendra Lawns, Copernicus Marg.

Entry fee: Tickets priced at Rs.3,000/-, Rs.1,500/-, Rs.1,000/-, Rs.500/- & Rs.300/- from the Kendra office and BookMyShow.com. The Kendra office : 011 – 43503333 /23386428/ 29.