Event: 54th edition of IHGF Delhi Fair Autumn’22 beings in the capital

The 54th edition of IHGF Delhi Fair Autumn’22, organized by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), starts in the capital from 14th of October at India Expo Centre & Mart.

Featuring over 3000 exhibitors for home, lifestyle, fashion, textiles and furniture, who are displaying their products in 12 well-defined categories, the fair will also display regional fares and artisan crafts.

Inaugurated by Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, U P Singh, IAS the fair was marked with the presence of several other dignitaries.

U P Singh Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, called this platform, a vital international connect to the Indian handicrafts community, especially the weavers and artisans who contribute significantly to nurture the sector, at the ground level.

“With every visit to this fair I have always seen something new or different, be it in terms of product or workmanship, raw material usage or innovated craft skills. This time I have noticed many sustainable products. I feel sustainability, circularity and traceability are very important for these times and times to come. India’s handicrafts and hand weaving crafts sector is a huge treasure trove. While a lot has reached the overseas market, a lot more remains to be explored. I hope this fair is instrumental in achieving such objectives,” he further added.

“The fair’s consistent growth is a result of team work and determined efforts of the organizers and exhibitors. We are back to our full capacities. Overseas trade visitors are happy to visit and the mood has been upbeat with the exhibition area aisles resplendent with buyers throughout the day. Initial reactions look good and promising. Fair facilities & a host of services from the organizers’ side are being appreciated too,” said Mr. Avdesh Agarwal, President, Reception Committee, IHGF Delhi Fair-Autumn 2022.

The Handicrafts exports during the year 2021-22 was Rs. 33253.00 Crores (US $ 4459.76 Million) registering a growth of 29.49% in rupee term & 28.90% in dollar terms over the previous year, informed Rakesh Kumar, Director General, EPCH.

The fair will continue till 18th October 2022 at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida Expressway.