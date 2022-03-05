Carpets Inter designed a world class facility of a BroadCasting Sports Studio for Sony

Designing a broadcasting studio is the most challenging task, especially when it comes to sports studios, whose matrix of issues to be addressed within the design of the space are peculiar.

Planning the interior of the studio requires exact dimensions of the studios, sound along visual editing rooms of accurate size to meet its technical requirements. More importantly, accurate acoustics had to be maintained with exact segregation from the corridors. With all of these requirements, there was a need to plan an open office concept for the employee work area as well.

Keeping this in mind, Carpets Inter created the most appreciated vibes for the Sports Studio with an aesthetically pleasing carpet pattern. The entire office was designed on raised flooring which ensured that the sound transfer between the floors is controlled and demand for constant changes of electrical requirements within the technical rooms is addressed without any disruption of the office. Carpet tiles from Carpets Inter fit for the purpose. On Board and Color Tone collections were installed in the spaces which not only meet the design intent but also perfectly serve as acoustic insulation. Carpet Inter’s modular carpet tiles suppress up to 150% more ambient noise than other competitor hardback products.

Using intelligent planning methods and specifying technically accurate materials, Carpets Inter created the most appreciated vibes for a Sports Studio.