Canted turnout thick web switch commissioned at Sasni station on trial basis

On August 12, a pair of canted turnout thick web switch has been commissioned, on trial basis, at Sasni station of PRYJ division.

This is first time that it has been done by any zonal Railway over IR. Earlier such Turnout Thick Web Switches are being used in entire Delhi Metro and Dedicated Freight Corridor tracks.

It is necessary to use canted jointless turnout for speed above 160 kmph to control vibrations while change-over from canted plain sleepers to uncanted turnout sleepers. Earlier one set was laid at Loop line at Sasni yard in February, 2021 under RDSO guidance.

Unique thing in the system is use of secondary motor drive to ensure setting of switch upto full length of switch. Setting quality is better than normal Thick Web Switch with SSD arrangement. In one turnout cogifer MCEM9 point machine is used and another IRS point machine.

During the commissioning, Sleepers other than switch were inserted in 5 days under caution. Assembled switch was inserted today under 3.15 hr block, in presence of RDSO officials, along with Sr. Divisional Engineer-V Shri Sudhir Kumar and Sr DSTE/Aligarh Shri Pradeep Soni.

The remarkable feature of Canted Turnouts is that all switch portion bearing plates for stock rail are provided with cant and tongue rails have inbuilt cant. Weldable cast manganese steel is provided with inbuilt cant. In lead portion cant is provided by wedge block below rail sheet. It is provided with Thick Web Switch and weldable crossing.

“Currently we have procured these canted turnouts from DMRC. Canted turnouts are a necessary prerequisite for smooth ride on higher speeds. Once the trials are successful, we will go for Indigenization of canted turnout in association with RDSO to be used all over IR” informed Shri S.K Mishra Principal Chief Engineer, North Central Railway.