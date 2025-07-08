A R Rahman to perform in Hyderabad with standalone ‘The Wonderment Tour’ concert

After a spectacular debut in Mumbai on May 3, Oscar and Grammy-winning music legend A.R. Rahman is gearing up to bring his globally acclaimed ‘The Wonderment Tour’ to Hyderabad. The concert is set for November 8 at Ramoji Film City, offering audiences a one-of-a-kind musical experience.

While Mumbai’s concert was attended by over 50,000 fans and was part of the tour’s global premiere, the Hyderabad edition has been specially curated as a standalone stadium experience titled ‘The Wonderment Hyderabad.’

This show is being organized by Hyderabad Talkies, in collaboration with EVA Live and Xora, and marks Rahman’s much-awaited return to the city after eight years.

His last performance in Hyderabad was in 2017 during the ‘Encore Tour,’ which celebrated 25 years of his musical journey.

Rahman’s upcoming concert aims to be more than just a live performance. Designed to reflect Hyderabad’s cultural depth and diversity, the show will blend high-energy numbers with emotional ballads across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.

Audiences can expect to hear iconic hits like ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Lagaan,’ ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya,’ and ‘Urvashi Urvashi’, along with soulful tracks such as ‘Kun Faya Kun,’ ‘Roja,’ ‘Uyire,’ and ‘Snehithudaa’.

Speaking about the upcoming event, A.R. Rahman said, “There has always been a strong musical connection with Hyderabad. This concert is for those who still believe in the beauty of live music and the immersive experience it brings. With The A.R. Rahman Live in Concert, we aim to tell stories through every note and beat—fusing tradition with innovation to celebrate music in all its glory.”

Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director of EVA Live, added, “Partnering with A.R. Rahman and Hyderabad Talkies align perfectly with our mission to redefine the live entertainment landscape. We’re creating a multi-sensory spectacle where music, visuals, and emotion come together to craft lasting memories.”

District Zomato is the official ticketing partner for the concert. General ticket sales will begin on July 14 through the District App.

With this landmark event, Hyderabad audiences can look forward to an extraordinary evening of music and magic, led by one of India’s most celebrated musical icons.

Among his numerous honours, Rahman has received two Oscars, two Grammys, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA. The Indian government recognized his contributions with the Padma Bhushan in 2010.