Event: 4th edition of the India Craft Week to take place during Diwali

With the theme of ‘Water’, this edition will witness over 50 world-famous craftspeople/artisans who will showcase their Crafting Tradition. 

SNS | New Delhi | October 18, 2022 1:01 pm

The 4th edition of Indian Craft Week is all set to take place from 20 to 23 October at Okhla NSIC Ground, New Delhi. With the theme of ‘Water’, this edition will witness over 50 world-famous craftspeople/artisans who will showcase their Crafting Tradition.

Also, there will be  8-rare and exclusive Craft Workshops by Padma Shri, National and International Award Winners in the fields of Textiles, Paintings, Block Printings, and more.

This year India Craft Week will host its 5th and 6th edition International Craft Awards together to recognize and celebrate exceptional accomplishments worldwide, reiterating the message presented by the Craft Village team. With participation from more than 8-nations, the winners of the Craft Awards would be announced at the event.

When: 20 to 23 October 2022

Where: Okhla NSIC Ground, New Delhi

Entry fee: Tickets are currently available on Book My Show and ICW’s official website.

