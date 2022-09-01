Faridabad MC, Wakf Board officials arrested for graft

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) has arrested two officials posted in the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) and Waqf Board, Bhiwani, red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 as bribes respectively. They have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A spokesperson of the SVB said on Wednesday that in the first case, a team of SVB caught the taxation clerk of MCF Kanhaiya Lal accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant in lieu of reducing the property tax from Rs 26 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

After the taxation clerk sought the bribe, the complainant, a resident of Sector 32 Faridabad, filed a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau. The SVB conducted a raid and caught the accused official red-handed while accepting the money from the complainant.

The spokesperson said that in another case, Nafish Ahmed, Rent Collector, Waqf Board, Bhiwani, was caught red-handed by the SVB team while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. The complainant, a resident of Loharu in Bhiwani, alleged the Rent Collector was demanding a bribe to settle a land issue, which was leased to him by the Board.

The accused claimed the land leased to him has been converted into commercial and now Rs 4.5 lakh has to be deposited in the Waqf Board for a revised map. Accused had already taken Rs 15,000. After the complaint, the SVB team laid a trap and arrested the accused, taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, the spokesperson said.