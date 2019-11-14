Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his dark characters, especially for being Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games and Faisal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur is all set to come up with his quirky romantic comedy. While Nawazzuddin’s audience liked the first season of Sacred Games, the second season was ‘a bit of a letdown’ for many. The 45-year-old has now moved on from Gaitonde and is now playing a middle-aged bachelor in his upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor.

In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen playing the character of Pushpinder Tyagi, who is desperate to get married. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen romancing Athiya Shetty in the film, a fresh pairing to be seen together on screen. Athiya will be seen playing the character of Annie, a girl obsessed with marrying an NRI. The film is slated to release on November 15.

In an exclusive interview with thestatesman.com, the multifaceted actor talked about his involvement in ‘bazaar’ films and how he balances between art and commercial cinema.

Excerpts from the interview

Tell us something about your character in Motichoor Chaknachoor?

The story revolves around a rare romantic comedy. Motichoor Chaknachoor, which also stars Athiya Shetty is a story of two people who come from diverse backgrounds. I am essaying the character of a middle-aged, jobless man, looking for a bride. On the other hand, the girl dreams of marrying someone and wants to settle abroad after marriage. They both meet and eventually get married to each other, but later find the truth which ultimately leads to ‘motichoor ka chaknachoor’.

What made you opt for a romantic comedy?

People know me for my dark characters. So, I wanted to get into something different this time. Since so long, I was thinking to go into a romantic zone. I wanted to try my hands in romantic films including ‘halki fulki’ comedy. So, when the makers of the film approached me, I quickly accepted their offer in an affirmative.

How do you deal with the political as well as emotional journey of a character?

Making a political strategy of a character plays a very important role in acting. But when the strategy fails, it leads to certain disappointments and the person experiences an emotional journey. So, I always try my best to balance my political and emotional sides simultaneously.

How do you maintain a balance between your target audiences?

I have categorised my audience now. As of now, my main target audience was youth, college-goers. Most of my films have gotten the A-certificate, due to the character with dark shades. I enjoy that kind of content-driven films. But as an actor, it is very important to do experimentation and go with the trends.

I realised that families started thinking that my films would be very intense or violent. Then, I decided that I want to do some good films that can be watched by everyone including children. My daughter who is eight-years-old has barely seen any films of mine. So, for a change, I felt the need to do a commercial film.

People will experience a new phase of clean comedy in my upcoming film. There is no vulgarity, double meaning or obscene acts in the film.

Film director, Anurag Kashyap will be doing a cameo in your upcoming film, Bole Chudiyan. How did you convince him?

Yes, Anurag Kashyap will make an appearance in my forthcoming film Bole Chudiyan, which marks the directorial debut of my brother. Kashyap is a great actor but he doesn’t like to do so on-screen. I asked him to essay that particular role because that role is something which will suit him. At first, he denied, but then I also know the tactics, I induced him.

Is there any particular genre that you want to explore or stick to?

As of now, I have not set any particular genre for myself. Initially, I have done some dark shares. But now, as the trend changes, I want to explore romance. In the coming days, people will see me working in commercial films including Motichoor Chaknachoor, Bole Chudiyan and Raat Akeli Hai.