‘Farm laws were poorly drafted’

PAMARTY VENKATARAMANA is a noted jurist and legal thinker who has dealt with diverse cases of dry land, wet agriculture land, urban ceiling and related revenue case matters in many states for decades. He has been associated with Legislative and Parliamentary House Committee Members in drafting a few landmark laws.

In this interview with AKANKSHA RATHORE, he discusses the just repealed farm laws and suggests vital reforms to add impetus to the agriculture sector in India.

Excerpts:

Q: What is the position of a farmer under the Constitution of India?

A: Farmer is equal to any other citizen of the country. However, it becomes important today to understand and clearly define who is a ‘farmer’. This genetic term has come to mean and include diverse categories, such as the owner of farmland, cultivators, tillers, protected tenants, farm labourers, lessees of agricultural land, small farmers, marginal farmers, big farmers and contract farmers. Even wealthy industrialists and other rich urban dwellers owing farmhouses on the outskirts of metropolitan cities are dubbed as farmers for exemption from income tax. Hence, it is of foremost importance to remove ambiguities over the meaning and straightjacketed definition of a

‘farmer’.

Q: You have been a strong votary of allocation of 25 per cent of annual budget for the agricultural sector. Why?

A: India is primarily an agrarian nation. Defence allocation far surpassed budgetary allocation for agriculture. This speaks volumes about the mismatch of priorities of successive establishments. Imagine the sea change in economic outlook if political dispensation accords such an importance and patronage towards the section of farmers in our society.

Q: What do you think is wrong with the way our agricultural sector is treated at present?

A: A lot has been said by a lot many people on this subject but very little has been done in terms of a scientific approach towards re-engineering the sector itself. I would say that the agriculture policy should be tailored for meaningful implementation. Let it be bifurcated into two parts for the benefit of the farmers from procurement stage up to the disposal stage, i.e. i) Cash crops and ii) Essential crops for day-to-day consumption. The cash crops would comprise areca nut, cardamom, cashew and other costly condiments and dry fruits. The essential crops will be paddy and other all types of cereals wherein Minimum Support Price is already implemented by government agencies. So, in this section of the agricultural farming sector, the farmers are well educated. Most of the cash crops are export-oriented and so most of the farmers are found to be wealthy in this section. As a result, the government can maintain high leverage in this field and incentive can be given to essential crops whereby the class of small farmers will be benefited.

Q: Would the intervention by banks help the government achieve such a goal of parity among unequal sections of the farmer community?

A: Absolutely. Banks should be strictly instructed to follow and monitor the progress in growth and cultivation process of essential crops of the farmers from time to time to ensure that they do not fall into the clutches of money lenders and can avoid commonplace unfortunate incidence of falling into debt traps resulting in tragic phenomenon of ‘farmers’ suicides’.

Q: What ails the small and marginal farmers?

A: The main agony of these farmers is the herculean task of repayment of loan and interest thereon on monies taken from private money lenders: failing to pay these loan sharks puts the farmers on the burner.

Q: Does the bank lending policy not affect the agriculture policy?

A: The law should be implemented by putting various norms for lending to the farmers by money lenders such as an ‘Interest benchmark’ and to not insist upon any collateral security or mortgage for up to say a ceiling limit of Rs 7 lakh per annum. Unlicensed money lenders should be brought to book by nodal agencies. Only such a sagacious policy can curb and ultimately put an end to the menace of unending harassment and torture meted out to these farmers who are forced to borrow from private lenders.

Q: What special role do you envisage for the nodal agencies under the new policy?

A: Nodal agencies such as the Agricultural Price Market Committees, etc. should be given a free hand to assist the farmers across all seasons in matters such as seed procurement, weather forecast and water sources, irrigation facilities, crop advisory, pesticides, fertilizers, etc.

Q: Modern farming and agricultural operations work far differently than those of a few decades ago. Does this call for a newer approach by policy makers?

A: Indeed, this is the case. Technological advancements such as devices, machines, devices and even information technology have altered the shape of agriculture. Use of robots, temperature and moisture sensors, aerial images and GPS tech have come to help radically change the shape of agriculture. Policymakers must be aware of ground realities. Farmers no longer have to apply water, fertilizers and pesticides uniformly across entire fields. They can use the minimum quantities required, target specific areas and get optimum yields. Different crops ought to be treated differently.

Q: How do technology-driven agricultural techniques benefit the nation under such a new policy?

A: There is a cumulative effect. Higher crop productivity. Decreased use of water, fertilizer and pesticides which, in turn, keeps food prices down. Also, this would have a reduced impact on natural ecosystems. Other beneficial results would be increased worker safety as also less run off of chemicals into rivers and groundwater. Greater efficiencies and lower prices would certainly boost the national economy.

Q: Why did the farm laws create so much furore among a few countrymen?

A: Certain parts of the country have been witnessing the tight-fisted control by powerful cartels of middlemen who would deprive the farmers of their rightful price and fleece end-consumers. Government after government has been trying to stand this rot.

The three farm laws failed to carry all the sections of society chiefly on account of wrong signals sent by poorly drafted and hastily passed legislation. The major failing was the absence of a right to recourse to courts of law in the event of a breach of contract by the corporate purchasers of farm produce. Agriculture is a State List subject under our Constitution and as such a one-sided initiative, however well-meaning, was an ill-advised move. Those laws even failed scrutiny by the Honourable Supreme Court of India.

Q: Is the federal structure with unitary form of government a boon or bane for the agriculture sector in India?

A: The Directive Principles of State Policy are the lighthouse for good governance in our country. They reflect the Spirit of the Nation. Farmers of our country want to be independent of everybody who wants to own this country. They do not want a change of masters. They want to be masters on our own soil. Let the prospective new farm laws be aimed at betterment of the lot of all farmers, be it as a tiller and farm labourer, cultivator, small or marginal farmer.

Q: Is the announcement of repealing the farm laws an end to agrarian reforms?

A: Not really. Agriculture reforms are a must for national harmony and growth. The Government would be well advised to take into confidence all states and constitute a National Agricultural Reforms Task Force comprising all Chief Ministers, Revenue Ministers and Agriculture Ministers under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Prime Minister along with the Honourable Chief Justice of India as an ex officio co-Chair. The wisdom of the Founding Fathers in not adding agriculture to the Concurrent List cannot be ignored.