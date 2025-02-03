BJP will surprise everyone with Delhi poll results: Kailash Gahlot

Kailash Gahlot, a lawyer-turned-politician, started his political journey with the AAP in 2015, representing the Najafgarh constituency twice. He held key portfolios such as Transport, Environment, Revenue, Administrative Reforms, Information Technology, Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, and Finance and Planning in the Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi led governments before resigning from the party.

Gahlot later joined the BJP and the party made him a nominee from Bijwasan assembly segment in south west Delhi. In an exclusive interview with The Statesman, the former minister talked about his previous innings with the AAP and exuded confidence of his victory in the assembly polls.

Q: You have represented Najafgarh twice but this time you are in the fray from Bijwasan. How different is this election from the previous ones?

A: In Najafgarh also, I worked to develop the constituency whether it was the broken roads or traffic congestion, several steps were taken during my tenure as an MLA. This time, I am contesting from Bijwasan, although both have almost similar demography in terms of population. Like Najafgarh, Bijwasan will also witness a significant change and I am confident that people will support me. The constituency also has problems of traffic congestion, broken roads and other civic issues. With the support of the people and the BJP’s governance, I am confident that the constituency will witness remarkable progress in the near future.

Q: You were part of BJP’s election coordination committee. How confident are you about the party’s performance and possibility of coming to power?

A: All I can say is that the BJP will surprise everyone with the results like in Haryana and Maharashtra. Don’t focus on the possibilities, it is already happening. Instead of discussing the party’s chances of coming to power, we should discuss the number of seats the party is winning. I wouldn’t be surprised if this number crosses 50, and neither should you. The momentum is clear, and the way things are shaping up, crossing this mark seems entirely realistic and the results will speak for themselves.

Q: Being part of the AAP government for almost a decade, you are now highlighting their shortcomings?

A: I fulfilled my duties as a Transport minister by drafting the pink bus scheme or the purchase of electric buses for the city. I worked hard in the capacity of a transport minister and I am proud of that. My criticism is about the sorry state of the infrastructure and civic amenities. It was the responsibility of the Chief Minister and minister concerned to rectify these issues which they never did. I am highlighting these issues as they concern the people on a daily basis. Today, sewers are overflowing on roads, the roads are broken, pollution is increasing every year, but for the last ten years, the CM and minister concerned paid no heed to the problems faced by common people.

Q: Do you believe that the AAP which rose to power in 2015 by talking about these issues, has failed to deliver on its promises?

A: Absolutely, they have failed to deliver on its promises. Today they are furious because of an unavoidable electoral defeat and are beating around the bush on its electoral promises. Their approach seems more about confrontation and blame games rather than constructive governance. Rather than working for development, they engage in unnecessary conflicts to divert attention from their shortcomings.

Q. Lately, AAP has been blaming the Haryana government for poisoning the Yamuna water. How much do you agree with this allegation?

A. They can say anything, it is clear that their primary focus is on playing politics rather than delivering real results. Instead of addressing the core issues that affect the people, they constantly make excuses to cover up their failures and make baseless allegations without any thought. The potable water is supplied from Yamuna only in the whole city and the same is consumed by everyone including Prime Minister Narender Modi. So as per their claims, the Haryana government is poisoning the water drunk by the PM. These claims hold no merit and are merely an attempt to mislead the public.

Q: Talking about pollution in Yamuna, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has claimed that Arvind Kejriwal does not drink the same water as the common people and had stayed in Sheesh Mahal. How do you interpret this statement?

A: The party and Arvind Kejriwal have undergone a significant transformation since the party’s inception in 2012. Initially, the party was founded on the principles of anti-corruption and serving the common man, with a mission to bring about real change in India’s political landscape. However, over time, the party has deviated from its original path. Instead of focusing on governance and fulfilling its commitments, the AAP has become increasingly entangled in political maneuvering, prioritising its own agenda over the needs of the common man.

Q: What is your take on the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy since you have worked closely with Arvind Kejriwal?

A: It does not matter what I think, even a child knows about the Sheesh Mahal. The reality is in front of everyone and there is no space for any debate or disagreement on this issue. The house stands in front of you, its pictures and videos are everywhere, the people can themselves judge about the funds that were spent on luxuries in that house.