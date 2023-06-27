Centre to unveil list of critical minerals for India on Wednesday

The Central government is all set to unveil for the first time “the list of Critical Minerals for India” to ensure reduced import dependencies, enhance supply chain resilience and support the country’s net zero objectives.

The critical mineral list will be released by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs at a ceremony in New Delhi tomorrow.

The event will be graced by prominent dignitaries including foreign dignitaries, industry representatives, subject matter experts and senior government officials.

Key highlights of the critical minerals list will be showcased through a short documentary video and some of the major critical minerals will be displayed during the ceremony.

The release of the critical minerals List will mark a milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance and security in the domain of mineral resources.

This meticulously compiled list is designed to identify and prioritise minerals that are essential for various industrial sectors such as high-tech electronics, telecommunications, transport and defence.

The list will serve as a guiding framework for policy formulation, strategic planning and investment decisions in the mining sector.

The initiative aligns with the larger vision of achieving the ‘Net Zero’ target for India through the government’s commitment to creating a robust and resilient mineral sector.