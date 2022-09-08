Zania Bhosle Pens Down a Lovely B’day Note for Grandmother Asha Bhosle

The Nightingale of Asia and one of the most prominent lead playback singer Asha Bhosle turns 89 today.

On this beautiful occasion, Asha Bhosle’s grand-daughter Zaina Bhosle took it to her Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note with a duet video with her mother.

Apart from Zaina, Asha Bhosle’s fans flooded twitter with warm wishes for her

Wish you a very Happy Birthday #AshaBhosle Ji..stay healthy & happy…keep inspiring us for years to come..❤️

#AshaBhosle #happybirthdayashabhosle

Ever grateful for giving us

Tere Khayalon Mein Hum

Roz Roz Aankhon Tale Ek Hi Sapna Chale

YE KYA JAGEH HAI DOSTON pic.twitter.com/vwzSa8akEI — Kuldeep Sharma (@Kuldeep9Sharma) September 8, 2022

My greetings for the Queen of Melody @ashabhosle . Decorated with Dada Saheb Phalke and Padma Vibhushan awards she is a living legend. I wish a long and healthy life for her.#AshaBhosle

Asha Bhosle has lived a melodious career and her songs are still among almost everybody’s playlists.

Here’s a list of Award and Honours received by Asha Bhosle throughout her career.

Filmfare Best Female Playback Award

1968: “Garibon ki Suno” ( Dus Lakh , 1966)

, 1966) 1969: “Parde Mein Rehne Do” ( Shikar , 1968)

, 1968) 1972: “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” ( Caravan , 1971)

, 1971) 1973: “Dum Maro Dum” ( Hare Rama Hare Krishna , 1972)

, 1972) 1974: “Hone Lagi Hai Raat” ( Naina , 1973)

, 1973) 1975: “Chain Se Humko Kabhi” ( Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye , 1974)

, 1974) 1979: “Yeh Mera Dil” (Don, 1978)

Special Award

1996 – Special Award (Rangeela, 1995)

Lifetime Achievement Award

2001 – Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award

National Film Awards

Asha has won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer twice:

1981: Dil Cheez Kya Hai ( Umrao Jaan )

( ) 1986: Mera Kuch Samaan (Ijaazat)

IIFA Awards

IIFA Award for Best Female Playback

2002: “Radha Kaisa Na Jale” ( Lagaan)

Grammys

Bhosle is one of the very few Indian artists who has been nominated at the Grammy Awards.

39th Grammy Awards – 1997

– Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album – Ali Akbar Khan’s Legacy (nominated)

48th Grammy Awards – 2006

– Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album – You’ve Stolen My Heart (nominated)

Other awards

1987: Nightingale Of Asia Award (from the Indo–Pak Association, UK).

1989: Lata Mangeshkar Award (Government of Madhya Pradesh).

1997: Screen Videocon Award (for the album Jaanam Samajha Karo ).

). 1997: MTV Award (for the album Jaanam Samajha Karo ).

). 1997: Channel V Award (for the album Jaanam Samjha Karo ).

). 1998: Dayawati Modi Award.

1999: Lata Mangeshkar Award (Government of Maharashtra)

2000: Singer of the Millennium (Dubai).

2000: Zee Gold Bollywood Award (for Mujhe Rang De from Thakshak ).

from ). 2001: MTV Award (for Kambakht Ishq ).

). 2002: BBC Lifetime Achievement Award (presented by the UK Prime Minister Tony Blair).

2002: Zee Cine Award for Best Playback Singer – Female (for Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan ).

from ). 2002: Zee Cine Special Award for Hall of Fame.

2002: Sansui Movie Award (for Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan ).

from ). 2003: Swaralaya Yesudas Award for outstanding contributions to Indian music.

2004: Living Legend Award by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 2005: MTV Immies, Best Female Pop Act for Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo .

. 2005: Most Stylish People in Music.

Honours and recognitions