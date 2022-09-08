Zania Bhosle Pens Down a Lovely B’day Note for Grandmother Asha Bhosle

The Nightingale of Asia and one of the most prominent lead playback singer Asha Bhosle turns 89 today.
On this beautiful occasion, Asha Bhosle’s grand-daughter Zaina Bhosle took it to her Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note with a duet video with her mother.
Apart from Asha Bhosle's fans flooded twitter with warm wishes for her
Happy birthday @ashabhosle Tai!
Asha Bhosle has lived a melodious career and her songs are still among almost everybody’s playlists.
Here’s a list of Award and Honours received by Asha Bhosle throughout her career.
Filmfare Best Female Playback Award
- 1968: “Garibon ki Suno” (Dus Lakh, 1966)
- 1969: “Parde Mein Rehne Do” (Shikar, 1968)
- 1972: “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” (Caravan, 1971)
- 1973: “Dum Maro Dum” (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1972)
- 1974: “Hone Lagi Hai Raat” (Naina, 1973)
- 1975: “Chain Se Humko Kabhi” (Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye, 1974)
- 1979: “Yeh Mera Dil” (Don, 1978)
Special Award
- 1996 – Special Award (Rangeela, 1995)
Lifetime Achievement Award
- 2001 – Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award
National Film Awards
Asha has won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer twice:
- 1981: Dil Cheez Kya Hai (Umrao Jaan)
- 1986: Mera Kuch Samaan (Ijaazat)
IIFA Awards
IIFA Award for Best Female Playback
- 2002: “Radha Kaisa Na Jale” ( Lagaan)
Grammys
Bhosle is one of the very few Indian artists who has been nominated at the Grammy Awards.
- 39th Grammy Awards – 1997
– Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album – Ali Akbar Khan’s Legacy (nominated)
- 48th Grammy Awards – 2006
– Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album – You’ve Stolen My Heart (nominated)
Other awards
- 1987: Nightingale Of Asia Award (from the Indo–Pak Association, UK).
- 1989: Lata Mangeshkar Award (Government of Madhya Pradesh).
- 1997: Screen Videocon Award (for the album Jaanam Samajha Karo).
- 1997: MTV Award (for the album Jaanam Samajha Karo).
- 1997: Channel V Award (for the album Jaanam Samjha Karo).
- 1998: Dayawati Modi Award.
- 1999: Lata Mangeshkar Award (Government of Maharashtra)
- 2000: Singer of the Millennium (Dubai).
- 2000: Zee Gold Bollywood Award (for Mujhe Rang De from Thakshak).
- 2001: MTV Award (for Kambakht Ishq).
- 2002: BBC Lifetime Achievement Award (presented by the UK Prime Minister Tony Blair).
- 2002: Zee Cine Award for Best Playback Singer – Female (for Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan).
- 2002: Zee Cine Special Award for Hall of Fame.
- 2002: Sansui Movie Award (for Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan).
- 2003: Swaralaya Yesudas Award for outstanding contributions to Indian music.
- 2004: Living Legend Award by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
- 2005: MTV Immies, Best Female Pop Act for Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo.
- 2005: Most Stylish People in Music.
Honours and recognitions
- In 1997, Asha became the first Indian singer to be nominated for the Grammy Award, for Legacy, an album with Ustad Ali Akbar Khan.
- She has received seventeen Maharashtra State Awards.
- She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 for her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.
- She holds honorary doctorates from the university of Amravati and University of Jalgaon in Literature and from the University of Salford in Arts.
- She has received The Freddie Mercury Award for Outstanding Achievement in Arts.
- The Birmingham Film Festival paid her a special tribute in November 2002.
- She was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India.
- In 2021, Bhosle was honoured with the Maharashtra Bhushan by the Government of Maharashtra.
- She was among top 20 music icons of the past 50 years.
- In 2011 the Guinness Book of World Records
- Asha Bhosle is the recipient of the first Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) of the Jodhpur National University.
- BBC list of 100 inspiring women for 2015.