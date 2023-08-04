Young actors who died early due to heart attack

Arvind Kumar, the actor known for his role as Chaurasia in the TV show Lapataganj, passed away on July 11 due to a heart attack. Rohitashv Gour, who played the lead in the same show, confirmed the news. Gour mentioned that Kumar had been facing financial stress. The incident occurred while he was en route to a shoot. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but couldn’t be saved. Let us look at Young actors who died of heart attack.

In a similar vein, Sidharth Shukla, famous for his role in Balika Vadhu, faced a major heart attack at 40 years old. His life came to an end on September 2, 2021. The death garnered a worldwide attention from his fans.

On July 1, Harikanth, a well-known Telugu actor and dramatist, unexpectedly passed away at 33 due to a heart attack. He had been part of the Telugu film industry for the past two years, playing small and supporting roles. Harikanth was also involved in the upcoming film ‘Keeda Cola’, produced by Tarun Bhaskar, in which he had a lead role. His sudden demise occurred just after the teaser release.

Chiranjeevi Sarja, a renowned South Indian actor, breathed his last on June 7, 2020, at the age of 35. He succumbed to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru, leaving his pregnant wife Meghana Raj Sarja devastated.

Another South Indian actor, Punneth Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46 on October 29, 2021, following a cardiac arrest. He had expressed discomfort to his wife Ashwini, and despite being rushed to the hospital, he couldn’t be saved.