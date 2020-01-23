Kangana Ranaut courted controversy during the promotions of her upcoming sports drama, Panga.

At a recent event, where the actress was present with her director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and co-actor, Richa Chadha, Ranaut criticised lawyer Indira Jaising for suggesting that Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, should forgive her daughter’s rapists.

At Indira Jaising’s stance that Asha Devi “should “follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini”, Kangana said, “Uss lady ko un ladko ke saath chaar din jail mein rakho. Unko rakhna chahiye. Usko zaroorat hai. Kaisi auratein hoti hai, jinko badi daya aati hai? Aur aisi hi auraton ke kokh se nikalte hai daishi darinde… Unhi ki kokh aisi hoti hai jo aisa sochte hai, jinko sympathy aati hai, pyaar aata hai inn daishiyon aur khooniyon pe (That woman should be locked in a jail with those rapists for four days. She needs it. What kind of women are these, who are sympathetic to rapists? Women like her who sympathise with criminals are the ones who birth monsters and murderers.).”

Jaising, through a tweet, had urged Asha to take the example of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, who had forgiven Nalini, one of the convicts behind Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

“While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she did not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty,” her tweet read.

Meanwhile, the four convicts of the Delhi gang rape case have been sentenced to death and will be hanged at 6 am on February 1.