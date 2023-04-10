With #WhereIsPushpa-Video! Allu Arjun sets fans his hunt

Where is Pushpa? Pan India is looking for an answer to this question with the release of a glimpse of the much-awaited sequel, Pushpa-The Rule. Came out on Allu Arjun’s birthday eve, the video has become an instant hit with his fans.

Pushpa-The Rule is an upcoming Indian action thriller film helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles as earlier, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. They released a glimpse of the movie in the teaser released on April 7, 2023 in multiple languages, but the Hindi video has crossed over 40M views on YouTube.

The video has turned heads of the whole country, especially the north Indian audience. It gives an insight into the main character, Pushpa Raj, essayed by Allu Arjun. The movie is set in the backdrop of the red sandalwood smuggling in the Seshachalam forest, and Pushpa Raj is a lorry driver who is involved in the illegal trade in the sandalwood.

The video starts with a hunt for Pushpa who has escaped from Tirupati jail with eight gunshot wounds. The police are seen carrying out a combing operation in search of Pushpa in Seshachalam forest. They eventually trace out his blood-stained shirt from the Bakarapet hills, but Purshpa’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

The video further shows riots and protests breaking out in Chittoor over a speculation of his death with some people calling it a conspiracy of the police to kill Pushpa, who happens to be a generous man spending all his money on the people of his village.

The video turned the table when a recording from the surveillance camera with the night vision showed a tiger stepping back when Pushpa walked in the dense forests of Andhra Pradesh. The background score by Devi Sri Prasad adds to the intensity of the video, and the visuals are stunning, with the forests of Andhra Pradesh providing the perfect backdrop for the scenes.

The video ends with a dialogue by Allu Arjun, which is sure to send shivers down the spine of his fans. He says, “ab rule Pushpa ka”.

The video has generated a lot of buzz among Allu Arjun’s fans and movie buffs, and it has set high expectations for the movie. The movie is set to be released in the Summer of 2024 and it is expected to be a blockbuster hit. Pushpa-the Rule, promises to be a visual treat for the audience, with its stunning visuals, intense action sequences, and gripping storyline.

Taking to his Instagram, the star has dropped a poster where he is seen dressed in a saree and wearing gold jewellery. Director Sukumar has raised the expectations of the audience with the three-minute special video introducing Pushpa and his world. After the huge success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, expectations are big from the sequel.