Who is Go Hyun Jung? Lead actress in ‘The Mask Girl’

The upcoming Korean thriller drama “Mask Girl,” starring Go Hyun Jung, Nana, and Ahn Jae Hong, is generating excitement. This show delves into the vulnerabilities people harbour and the steps they take to mask them, all while managing the challenges of both ordinary life and public recognition. With its captivating teasers and glimpses, fans are eagerly anticipating its debut.

Hyun Jung stars as Kim Mi Mo (also known as Mask Girl), an office worker who gains online fame due to her secret identity, influencing the lives of numerous individuals.

Go Hyun Jung’s character in ‘The Mask Girl’:

Go Hyun Jung’s character, Kim Mi Mo, takes on the persona of Mask Girl as a Broadcast Jockey, intentionally concealing her true identity. Despite her initial dreams of taking the stage and basking in the limelight, Kim Mi Mo’s insecurities about her appearance hinder her aspirations. Viewing herself as unattractive, she veils her face with a mask, relying on her self-assurance about her body to embrace the role of a live Broadcast Jockey. By day, she works in an office, while by night, she engages in live broadcasts as Mask Girl.

Advertisement

Nana portrays the character Kim Mo Mi, who undergoes a transformation through surgery. This transformation leads Kim Mo Mi into a series of unfortunate events, including murder cases. Joo Oh Nam, played by Ahn Jae Hong, discovers that Kim Mo Mi is, in fact, Mask Girl, a realization that brings him joy as a fan. However, Oh Nam’s subsequent disappearance causes considerable upheaval in the life of Kim Kyung Ja (Yeom Hye Ran). The unfolding of Kim Mo Mi’s narrative remains to be seen.

Go Hyun Jung’s career:

Go Hyun Jung is an actress from South Korea. She started in the entertainment world by becoming a runner-up in the Miss Korea contest in 1989. After that, she became famous for being in a TV show called Sandglass, which was very popular in Korea. She stopped acting when she got married in 1995, but then she started again in 2003 after getting divorced. She became a top actress again in Korea, earning a lot of money for her work on TV shows like Queen Seondeok and Daemul.

Go Hyun Jung studied Performing Arts at Dongguk University. Her acting career began when she was a runner-up in the Miss Korea contest in 1989. Her big success happened with the TV show Sandglass in 1995. This show was about Korean history and a lot of people watched it, making it one of the most-watched Korean TV shows ever.

Go came back to TV in 2013 with a show called The Queen’s Classroom. It was a new version of a Japanese show from 2005. The story is about a tough elementary school teacher and her class, and it shows their struggles and conflicts.

Starting in 2014, she started teaching acting at the university she had graduated from, Dongguk University. In 2006, she gave the university a donation of 100 million South Korean won to create a scholarship fund.