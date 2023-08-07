“Who are Bellie and Bomman, seeking ₹ 2 Crore from Kartiki Gonsalves, WHY??

The tale of Bomman and Bellie, the remarkable pair who, alongside the magnificent elephant Raghu, took centre stage in the illustrious Oscar-winning documentary “The Elephant Whisperers,” has encountered a troubling phase.

In a recent interview, the couple made serious contentions that the documentary’s producers failed to provide them with due compensation and displayed unresponsiveness following their triumph at the Oscars. The couple alleged that the makers of the documentary have not remunerated them and had been irresponsive after the Oscar win.

Bomman and Bellie, have issued a legal notice demanding a “goodwill gesture” of ₹ 2 crore from filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves. The couple claims they were promised a proper house, an all-terrain multi-purpose vehicle, and adequate financial support based on the project’s income.

Advertisement

In the legal notice, it was asserted that Bomman and Bellie were hailed as “the real heroes” and received extensive recognition from the elite, celebrities, sports personalities, and political leaders. But, the filmmaker, on the contrary, received all the financial advantages from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Prime Minister of India.

Pravin Raj, a Chennai-based social activist and lawyer, who has known Bomman and Bellie for nearly a decade, revealed that he connected them with a law firm in Chennai when they sought his assistance.

According to Raj, the couple feels disillusioned by Gonsalves, who had promised financial support and help with Bellie’s granddaughter’s education during the documentary’s making. However, she now refuses to share even a fraction of the film’s substantial profits.

Raj stated that Bomman and Bellie faithfully followed the filmmaker’s instructions, hoping that their collective efforts would lead to prosperity. Unfortunately, Gonsalves is now ignoring Bomman’s calls and severing ties with them.

In response to the allegations, Sikhya Entertainment and Kartiki Gonsalves, the creators of “The Elephant Whisperers,” have issued their official statements. “The goal in creating The Elephant Whisperers has always been to highlight elephant conservation, the tremendous efforts of the Forest Department and its mahouts Bomman and Bellie. Since its launch, the documentary has raised awareness of the cause and had a real impact on the Mahouts and Cavadis community. Our honourable chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, has made donations towards assisting the 91 Mahouts and Cavadis who look after the state’s elephants, constructing eco-friendly houses for the caretakers and developing an Elephant Camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.”

In addition, they mentioned, “The documentary has been celebrated by heads of state across India, and the Academy Award is a moment of national pride that has brought widespread recognition for the work of mahouts like Bomman and Bellie. All claims made are untrue. We have a deep respect for all of the contributors of this story, and remain driven by the desire to create positive change.”

Remarkably, President Droupadi Murmu, whose three-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry includes a scheduled arrival in Mudumalai today, is anticipated to engage in discussions with Bomman, Bellie, and the other mahouts at the Theppakaadu elephant camp.

About the Elephant Whisperers — A documentary, directed by the talented newcomer Kartiki Gonsalves, is supported by the esteemed banner Sikhya Entertainment, led by Guneet Monga. This captivating 41-minute short documentary delves into the delicate and invaluable connection between Raghu, a vulnerable orphaned baby elephant, and his dedicated guardians – the mahout couple, Bomman and Bellie. Their unwavering commitment involves safeguarding him from poachers and nurturing him with utmost care.