Watch these B-Town divas glam up in shimmery outfits

Be it subtle or be it in the face no one can go wrong with a shimmery outfit. From Alia Bhatt to Pragya Jaiswal, these divas are here to show us how to rock shimmers.

Alia Bhatt

Ever the fashion icon, Alia Bhatt brought the bling out with a blue ombre dress. She had left her hair down and had a natural makeup look which gave her a youthful aura. Alia stood out in the bright and shimmery outfit as she posed in front of the neutral background.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor is very well known for her sense of style. And when it comes to glamming up Jahnvi never disappoints! This time too she looked jaw-dropping in a pink thigh-high slit backless shimmery gown. She went for a minimalistic approach when it came to accessories and paired it wait for a pair of matching strappy heels.

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal exudes glamour everywhere she goes. Here she showed us how it’s done as she oozed charm in her dazzling holographic shimmery dress. She accessorized this dress with pink earrings and a few rings. She rocked a glossy pink lip which made her look nothing less than striking.

Sara Ali Khan

Captivating would be an understatement when we describe Sara Ali Khan in this Shimmery blue one-shouldered sequin dress. The thigh-high slit and the one-shouldered dress were complimented by her perfectly manicured blue nails and a matching set of heels. Her hair and makeup too were just on point.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi has been called the Fashion icon of Bollywood on multiple occasions. She has proved once more why she is deserving of the title. She looked absolutely spectacular as she donned a sheer blue shimmery gown. The pair of white earrings and a bold red lip are what brought the look together.