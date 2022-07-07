Follow Us:
Vivek Agnihotri congratulates V. Vijayendra Prasad

SNS | New Delhi | July 7, 2022 3:19 pm

Prominent Indian Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s father V. Vijayendra Prasad is selected as an MP today. Vijayendra Prasad is an Indian screenwriter whose contribution to Indian cinema has made a huge difference.

Taking to his social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri writes “ Congratulations Vijayendra Garu for being selected as our MP. You are one of the most creative yet humble and warm men. I am sure you will strengthen our movement for the Indic Renaissance in your new job”.

V. Vijayendra Prasad has written films like Bahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Manikarnika among many others, and is said to be undisputedly the biggest writer today.

