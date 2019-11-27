One of the best-loved star-couples of India, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma created headlines with their quite escapade to Bhutan.

Post their return, Virat had gone for a Pink Ball Test in Kolkata.

After Anushka surprised Virat at the Mumbai airport following his return to the home town, fans went gaga over the video of the surprise that went viral online.

On Wednesday, Virat shared a throwback picture from their vacation in Bhutan on Instagram with an adorable caption that read, “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But [email protected]”

The two can be seen walking down a trekking trail amidst lush green mountains.

The picture was liked by almost 1.25 lakh people within a couple of hours since it was first posted.

Fans left heart and fire emojis on the post.

Virat Kohli had also celebrated his birthday in Bhutan with his partner Anushka Sharma in a quiet manner.

The couple had shared pictures of their time spent trekking, having breakfasts in the lap of hills, visits to monasteries and local markets etc.

Anushka had also written a special note for Virat on his birthday which read, “This one is my blessing . My friend , My confidante , My one true love . I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time . Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance . Happy Birthday my love.”