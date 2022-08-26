Vikram Vedha’s teaser brings back the excitement and anticipation

The highly anticipated teaser of Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan was released yesterday and the audience is pumped up to watch where the intriguing story of a cop and gangster leads to.

While the teaser has already captivated the interest of the audience towards Hrithik Roshan starrer, it manages to be the most liked teaser of a Hindi film in 24 hours.

Looking at Hrithik Roshan’s stardom and Pushkar & Gayatri‘s credibility, it isn’t surprising to see the film reach this benchmark in merely 10 hours since the teaser launch.

The new teaser garners 9.4 lakh Likes on YouTube and achieves 22.4 million+ views across platforms. The teaser of Vikram Vedha has been trending at the No. 1 Spot on YouTube and its hashtag #VikramVedhaTeaser has trended worldwide & is strong in India at the no.1 spot on Twitter.

Currently, fans are talking about Hrithik Roshan’s take on the unique character of Vedha and how stunned they are by watching him play a gangster. Whereas Saif Ali Khan’s role as righteous cop Vedha has received love from all quarters.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.