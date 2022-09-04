Hrithik Roshan- Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha has caught all the attention after the bombusting teaser launch. While the audience are eagerly waiting for the trailer, the makers warmed up social media today by dropping the poster of the film.

The poster promises an intriguing watch as the actors are brought in a never seen before avatars. Hrithik and Saif are in full swag wielding pistols in hands as they’ll be featured as a dreaded gangster and a tough cop. The poster gives a sneak peek into the bang-on action and jaw dropping sequences that the audience will be encountering on the screen. The makers also announced to reveal the much awaited trailer of the film on September 8.

Hrithik Roshan will pull off three different looks in this action packed film. The actor dropped the poster of the film on his Instagram handle and wrote that this time it will be not just fun but surprising too.

Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T- Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment, Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30.