Vijay’s female fans are taking his surname on Instagram after ‘Liger’ look

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s bare-it-all poster for Liger has blown up the internet! The star has created a sensation and got the fans going berserk as thousands of women handles took the actor’s surname on their Instagrams as a way to show love and support to him.

Vijay’s female fanbase turned up in full force to support the actor and more than thousands of accounts of his female fans changed their handle names to Deverakonda in the surname, which is just on different heights of fandom frenzy.

The kind of craze his fans have for him and the popularity that the ‘crossbreed’ enjoys across the country, is truly unseen. Vijay’s poster went on to receive 1 million likes in less than 4 hours, the first to hit such a milestone in record time

Liger is all set to release on August 25th this year and the young star is catching all eyes. Actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hedge, Samantha, and Anushka Shetty all praised the poster on their social media accounts.

Fans have declared him ‘the Hottest man alive or the ‘Dream Man’, Janhvi Kapoor referred to Vijay as ‘a very special delivery to Bollywood’ and Sara Ali Khan said ‘Roses are red, violets are blue…here’s @thedeverakonda lookin’ smoking for you (and me too)’.