Vijay Varma spotted his adorable fan at an event

Vijay Varma is the actor to watch out for, especially after the performance of his latest release Darlings. While the actor has already become a bigger star today, he is as modest as he was even when he started. He loves his fans and his fans love him back. Recently, the actor attended an event which happened in Mumbai and met a fan.

Now, before this, Vijay often receives thousands of text messages from his fans. There was once one he had received a number of marriage proposals from several young ladies. Now it’s shocking how he somehow decided to chat with when_rajma_met_rice and called her to this event. She came, she cried and hugged him tight.

When the fan informed him that she will be attending the event to meet him, the actor got excited. He asked her to send a picture so that he can recognize her. She did and later when he saw her standing in the crowd amongst many people, he called her ahead. Took her to the stage and hugged her. It was a very adorable fan moment to witness.

Meanwhile, the actor has an interesting lineup of films. After his amazing performance in Darlings, it would be exciting to see Vijay Verma play different roles in the future. The star will be next seen in Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3, and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next.