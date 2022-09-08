Vijay Varma quips to the roast in a recently held roast session

Vijay Varma is undoubtedly the years outshining performer who has won hearts for his hatable appearance as Hamza in his latest films ‘Darlings’ opposite Alia Bhatt.

In a recently held roast session for the actor, while comedians came and took their digs, some of them also talked about how he is not considered a star or how he is not even visible on posters despite being key to the film. In his comeback roast session, the actor had the most humorous take on it all, as he said “You all have watched ‘Darlings, haven’t you? It’s true. My face is not on the posters or it’s hidden somewhere. But in scenes, this face becomes unforgettable”.

He further quips in his witty style, saying “All of them say that I am not a star. I’m not a star. They cast me in movies to get that extra star in the reviews, that star is me.”

With a record-breaking opening, Darlings was the highest viewed non-English Indian original Film with the highest global opening, as it clocked 24 million viewing hours. It maintained its consistency following the phenomenal quality of the film and performers like Vijay Varma, Alia Bhatt, and Shefali Shah. While Vijay got a lot of hate in his DMs for playing the alcoholic and abusive husband Hamza he also got unanimous rave reviews for his top-notch performance.

With Darlings now released he has an exciting slate of projects ahead including Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sumit Saxena untitled next, and Mirzapur 3.