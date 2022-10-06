Vijay Varma’s fashion evolution pull off a varied range of looks

Besides being a versatile actor, Vijay Varma, known for his tall demeanor, is also known for his sartorial choices and often wins brownie points from fashion critics. The talented actor admitted in one of his interviews that he is a sucker for all things retro–nineties fashion for their loose wide baggy fits and crazy prints (as he keeps flaunting on his social media).

It is his fashion game that is equally praiseworthy as Vijay can effortlessly pull off a varied range of looks. Not only are his clothes and combinations on point but he also seems to have a pair of sneakers for every occasion and look. Riding high on the success of his last release ‘Darlings’, alongside Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, we take a look at a few of his looks that would certainly leave fashion fanatics mighty impressed.

For one of the film’s promotional events, Vijay opted for a navy blue jacket with a pair of matching trousers and a printed white shirt. The look was completed with a pair of ankle-fit black boots.

Flaunting his love for baggy pants and giving us a perfect retro look, the actor aced a mustard color shirt with a pair of brown khaki pants and a black jacket!

Keeping it effortlessly stylish, the actor pulled off navy blue color pants, well complemented by a vintage black belt, coupled with a printed shirt and pink embroidery blazer.

Vijay’s love for experimenting with embroidery work was taken to the next level as he sported a matching white shirt and pants with beautiful work on them, paired with white sneakers. The rustic backdrop makes the picture even more appealing!

Last but not the least, Vijay placed his bet on opting for a striped white and blue shirt, a long leather black jacket, and grey jeans to showcase his contemporary fashion side.

Moreover, after ‘Darlings’, Vijay is making a lot of buzz for his upcoming ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, Vijay has an exciting slate of projects ahead including ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next, and ‘Mirzapur 3’.