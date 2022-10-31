Vijay Varma becomes Hamza for Halloween Night

It is a season for spooks and evil. Halloween had taken over our weekend and each one of us, including Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, thoroughly enjoyed it.

While Vijay Varma is the actor to watch out for this year, he can not be ignored in his creative Halloween attire either. As Bollywood donned different characters from different movies, Vijay Varma showed up as Hamza.

Well, who would be scarier than Hamza from Darlings? Decked up in a Railway suit and pants, Vijay pulled a Hamza for the party he attended. Moreover, he was also awarded ‘The Ultimate evil Hamza look’ at Jonita Gandhi’s Halloween party.

Besides being a versatile actor, Vijay Varma, known for his tall demeanor, is also known for his sartorial choices and often wins brownie points from fashion critics.

The talented actor is a sucker for all things retro–nineties fashion for their loose wide baggy fits and crazy prints. Taking to his social media, Vijay Varma shared a series of pictures from the party where he looked very fashionable in his Hamza uniform and wrote “Guess who I dressed up as this Halloween? ”

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Moreover, after ‘Darlings’, Vijay is making a lot of buzz for his upcoming ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, Vijay has an exciting slate of projects ahead including ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next, and ‘Mirzapur 3’.