Vijay Deverakonda spends a day with ‘KHUDA KE BANDE’

Vijay Deverakonda is known for exploring and conquering new things is his personality as he has captured the hearts of millions with his amazing performances.

While keeping up the same spirit in real life, Vijay was seen getting into the tough and prideful life of Jawans of URI, Baramulla, Jammu, and Kashmir while he did an activity with a channel, recently.

Taking to his social media, Vijay shared a video capturing his moments with the Jawans of URI. He can be seen trying his hands on the rifle shooting and getting to know the life of Jawans.

The superstar also enjoyed his presence while he played games with them and tried getting into the on-ground army drill. He further gave a thankful speech while he called the Jawans his ‘Khuda ke Bande’. He jotted down the caption – “If circumstances call for it, I know my unit. Khuda ke Bande! I wish you all the best of health and long lives Jai Hind ”

During his visit, Vijay took over the stage to thank the Jawans and had a great time with them. He said, “I hope we never have to go to war. I hope non of you have to ever face any sort of life-threatening situation. I hope all of you live long. Everyone should live 100 years, Happily, with your family and children. I wish you greatest of health and happiness and wish that nobody ever sees danger in their life. But we are very proud of you and thank you for your service.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in Khushi next to Samantha and Jana Gana Mana