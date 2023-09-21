Vicky talks about ‘TGIF’ cast: ‘We all fed off each other’s energies’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who will soon be seen in the upcoming family entertainer The Great Indian Family (TGIF), said that he is grateful to have worked with some of the best actors of India in this film.

Vicky said: “In this movie, I had the opportunity to work with some of the finest actors of our country today.”

“For any actor of my generation, it’s incredibly exciting to perform alongside notable and seasoned actors like Kumud Mishra ji, Manoj Pahwa ji, Yashpal Sharma ji, Sadiya Ji, and Alka Ji. I also had great chemistry with Srishti, Bhuvan, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh, and Bharti Ji.”

He added: “We all fed off each other’s energies, making it a truly enjoyable experience for me on the movie set. One of the greatest joys for me was coming together with an ensemble cast like this, which featured seasoned actors and new-age actors all coming together to create one synergy.”

Vicky further shared: “It’s inspiring to watch them perform, and it also helps you deliver your own role more effectively. I felt creatively satisfied every time I was on the set of TGIF.”

YRF’s ‘The Great Indian Family’, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is set to release this September 22.