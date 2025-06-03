Vibhu Raghave, TV actor, loses battle with cancer; Fans and celebs express grief

Actor Vibhu Raghave, known for his role in the popular TV series ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’, passed away on Monday after a courageous battle with cancer.

The Mumbai-based actor’s death has left the television industry and his fans deeply saddened.

Vibhu Raghave had been fighting stage 4 cancer for several weeks, receiving treatment at Nanavati Hospital. Just a week before his passing, his close friend and co-star Aneri Vajani had reached out to fans with a heartfelt plea for financial help to support his medical expenses.

“He’s fighting bravely,” she wrote, “but we have exhausted our funds and urgently need support.”

Despite the outpouring of love and prayers, Vibhu’s battle came to an end.

News of his demise quickly spread across social media, with many TV celebrities expressing their grief. Karan Veer Mehra, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 18’, shared a brief but emotional tribute on Instagram, writing, “Too soon. Rest in peace,” accompanied by a heartbreak emoji.

Actress Sanaya Irani also remembered Vibhu fondly, highlighting his infectious positivity and warmth. “I’m sure you are spreading love wherever you are. Gone too soon. You will be missed,” she posted.

Vibhu’s colleagues and friends described him as a beacon of strength and kindness, someone whose smile could brighten any room.

The funeral arrangements were shared publicly by actress Addite Shirwakar, known for shows like ‘Miilee’ and ‘Junior G’.

Vibhu’s final rites were scheduled to take place in Mumbai at his residence, with the funeral procession set for 12:30 pm on the day of his passing.

Co-stars also took to Instagram to share memories of Vibhu, posting throwback photos and heartfelt messages. Aneri Vajani’s posts not only highlighted their friendship but also the difficult journey they all endured watching him fight the disease.