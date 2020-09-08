In a new mantra that seems to be fascinating her, actress Urvashi Rautela considers the idea of taking advice from strangers.

“Drop your problems, Let a stranger give you an advice,” she captioned the image, which currently has 166K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Urvashi shared the note with a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a red glittery dress. She completed the look with her hair tied back, dewy make-up and pearl earrings.

Recently, Urvashi’s exercise video trended on social media. In the clip, she does pull-ups with rapper Cardi B’s number “WAP” playing in the background.

The actress is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her debut Telugu film, “Black Rose”.