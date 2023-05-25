Untold story of Tina Turner|: Abusive marriage, divorce and illness

The news of superstar singer’s Tina Tuner death shocked the music industry. On May 24, 2023 the world bid farewell to the iconic singer with potent, energetic, and everlasting voice at the age of 83. According to the reports, the singer was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and also underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

The veteran singer died six months after her youngest son Ronnie Turner passed away due to colon cancer.

Rock ‘n’ Roll would not be what it is today without Tina Turner. The singer got her start in the industry in the late 1950s as part of her former husband Ike Tuner’s King of Rhythm.

Together the pair released several hits throughout the 60s and 70s. The legendary singer made her recorded debut under the stage name Ike and Tina Turner, with the single A Fool in Love in July 1960. The singer broke the US Top 30 and started a run of exemplary chart success.

It was not until Tina released her 1984 solo album private dancer that the world truly saw her for the incredible talent she was. Turner has had a huge career and one that spanned decades. But it hasn’t always been easy.

Personal life

Tina Turner was born on 26 November 1939 in Tennessee her birth name was Anna Mae Bullock. She was the youngest daughter of Floyd Richard Bullock and Zelma Priscilla. After her parents’ separation she was raised by her maternal grandparents. her first boyfriend was Harry Taylor, but her heart broke when she found out that he had gotten married to another girl and the relationship ended tragically. After that, the singer dated American saxophonist Raymond Hill, and had her first child, Raymond Craig Turner. But, again she had to break up before their son was born.

The singer commenced a relationship with her longtime friend Ike Turner in the early 1960s. After the birth of their son Ronnie the couple got married in 1962. She also adopted Ike’s children from his previous relationship and brought them up as her own. This was an abusive relationship as Ike had severe anger issues from the beginning, and the relationship had become toxic for Tina, and the couple parted ways in 1976.

After separation from Ike Tuner, Tina Turner met German music executive Erwin Bach in 1986, who was sixteen years her junior. The duo started dating and formed a close friendship instantly. The couple tied the knot in July 2013, after a 27-year-long courtship.

Tina Turner had a life that had lots of ups and downs but she always came out as a true star and a legend who changed the music industry forever.