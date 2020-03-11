Actress Shruti Haasan recently took to her Instagram account to slam bodyshaming while admitting that she had gone under the knife. Having undergone plastic surgery, she says she neither advocates it, nor is she against it, adding that she chooses to live that way.

In a long, brave post, she said, “I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me, but the constant commenting: ‘she’s too fat now’ or ‘she’s too thin’ is avoidable … I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often, I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years, I have worked hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy, the physical changes aren’t easy, but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey … I’m happy to say this is my life, my face and yes, I’ve had plastic surgery — which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No. It’s just how I choose to live. The greatest favour we can do to ourselves and others is to learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds.”

She ended the note saying that she is learning to love herself a little more every day. In an interview with actress Lakshmi Manchu a few weeks ago, Haasan opened up about her battle with depression and overcoming alcoholism.