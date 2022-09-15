Underrated B-Town actors are winning the audience’s hearts

Indian Cinema and its content has been evolving with each passing day and has gifted the audiences with some stellar actors who are here to reign!

Here’s a list of 5 underrated actors who are winning the audience’s hearts we really can’t get over their marvelous performances and are vying to see them more on our screens with their interesting projects.

1. Pratik Gandhi:

The Scam 1992 actor has been winning accolades, love, and support for his acting chops in the different projects that he has been a part of so far. Gandhi is once again all set to surprise audiences with his upcoming project Agni directed by Rahul Dholakia.

2. Radhika Apte:

All set to entertain the audience once again with another impactful role in Vikram Vedha is the content queen Radhika Apte. The actress is a part of the Indian film industry for her realism and of course choice of roles.

3. Saie Tamhankar

The Mimi actor lives in our hearts rent-free for her beautiful portrayal of every character that she plays on screen. The marvelous actor has always surprised the audiences with her mind-blowing acting be it Hunterrr(2015), Mimi (2021), or Navarasa(2021). She is surely on top of her game and is a personal favorite.

Reports are, that the actor has been roped in opposite Pratik Gandhi in Agni. Well, we are awaiting a final announcement from the actor herself!

4. Vikrant Massey:

The powerhouse of talent Vikrant Massey is one such actor who has won accolades and rave reviews for his outstanding screen presence and his different out-of-the-box characters. The actor is an absolute delight to watch on the screen don’t you agree?

5. Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra has been unstoppable after Dangal and has been an absolute favorite among the audiences. The actor has started her prep for Sam Bahadur opposite Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.