Trailer of Dhoka Round D Corner garners excellent reviews

The Kookie Gulati directorial, Dhokha – Round D Corner is just days away from its theatrical release, and ever since its teaser launch, it definitely has been the talk of the town.

The gripping tale is filled with twists and turns and has piqued the audience’s interest since day one. Now with its trailer launch, the film is garnering love, support, and appreciation from reviewers and audiences alike.

Movie lovers are all praised for the impressive trailer and powerful performance that the actors have delivered. Some of the reviews are, “The trailer appears to be intriguing and keeps you glued to the screen. T-Series has finally unveiled the trailer for the much-anticipated flick, which promises an edge-of-the-seat experience.”, “The trailer of Dhokha Round D Corner was dropped and it is intriguing enough to leave you curious about the storyline. you may think that you have ‘seen it all, but the film promises to be much more than that with its intriguing trailer. By the looks of the trailer, the film lives up to its thriller genre as it keeps you hooked to the screen.” and more.

That’s not all! “The much-anticipated trailer of DhokhaRoundDCorner is out!

A multi-perspective thriller starring Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar, Aparshakti Khurana, and director Kookie Gulati is set to release on 23rd September!”, “The nearly three-minute-long trailer shows several suspense-filled moments. It also shows Aparshakti Khurana having a nearly-there Kashmiri accent. Madhavan’s performance in the trailer seems to be quite interesting. Khushhali Kumar is also coming off as a complete surprise with her character.” are further, a few of the praises that the intriguing trailer has received.

The audience is surely excited to see this power-packed combo set their screens on fire and Khushalii Kumar’s performance going by trailer will surely be one to watch out for!

The film stars R Madhavan, debutant Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. The pacy thriller releases in a theatre near you on 23rd September 2022