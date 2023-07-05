Tom Cruise spills the beans on his retirement plans after ‘MI 7’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise may have just celebrated his 61st birthday, but it seems he has no plans to slow down his career anytime soon.

The Hollywood icon has revealed that he won’t be retiring in the next few years and is taking inspiration from Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford, who is still making movies at 80, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Tom is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’, and said he hopes he’ll be continuing with the popular franchise for another 20 years.

“Harrison Ford is a legend. I hope to be still going at that age, I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” he said in a new interview. Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Tom added: “I hope to keep making ‘Mission Impossible’ films until I’m his age.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ managed to overcome a series of filming nightmares during production. The movie was initially forced to halt production as the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the globe. Production then switched from Warner Bros Studios to Longcross Film Studios, where movies were allowed to continue shooting under strict protocols.

Tom said the film’s upcoming release is now a “beautiful moment” he gets to share with his co-stars and film crew.