Actors Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda has managed to share a visual treat with their fans. The popular TV stars were off on a trip to London for an event together and decided to start their trip with a boomerang.

On Saturday, Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s actress, Erica took to her official Instagram handle to share few Instagram stories. In her Instagram stories, Erica shared few clips and a picture of her along with Harshad Chopda.

Erica and Harshad are going together for some event in London. While heading to London, Erica and Harshad sat next to each other in their flight and shot a cool boomerang. In the video, the duo can be seen in full of excitement as they embark upon this workation. Erica can be seen filming the boomerang and is seen clad in a black tee while Harshad can be seen sporting a cool look in a white tee.

Meanwhile, Erica recently returned from her Singapore trip and has been sharing photos from the same that are a visual treat for fans. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is a frequent traveller and loves to head out every time she gets a chance.



On the work front, Erica is seen as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Harshad’s last stint on TV was Bepannaah with Jennifer Winget.